Boris Johnson has accused the Coalition of the Willing of becoming a coalition of the “endlessly waiting”, demanding Britain and its European allies deploy troops to Ukraine immediately to demonstrate their commitment to Kyiv.

The former prime minister said sending a multinational force into safe areas of the country would be a straightforward way to challenge Vladimir Putin and prove that Western support for Ukraine was more than rhetoric.

Speaking at the defence think-tank RUSI, Mr Johnson delivered an impassioned speech to a packed audience, repeatedly raising his voice, banging the lectern and stamping his feet as he criticised what he described as the West’s failure to act decisively.

He reiterated calls made earlier this year for British and European troops to enter Ukraine before any ceasefire agreement with Russia, arguing that they could undertake logistical and backfilling duties well away from the frontline.

“There is no reason at all why they should not be deployed now to perform logistical and backfilling roles in those parts of Ukraine,” he said.

“Absolutely everybody in this room, I bet, has been to those parts of Ukraine, right? That are perfectly safe for you and me, which they are.

“Then why aren’t they safe for the Coalition of the Willing?”

Mr Johnson argued that such a deployment would carry considerable symbolic significance, demonstrating that decisions about Ukraine’s future must be made in Kyiv rather than Moscow.

“To make a point, a very important point, that it’s up to the Ukrainians,” he said.

“It’s up to a free, sovereign, independent Ukraine to decide which troops and from which countries they admit to their soil, and not up to the Kremlin.

“That’s the whole point!”

His intervention comes after around 2,800 personnel, including 300 British soldiers, participated in Exercise Koalicja 26 in Poland earlier this month. The exercise rehearsed the rapid deployment of a multinational force to support Ukraine if a ceasefire is agreed.

But Mr Johnson warned that preparations and statements of solidarity were insufficient without a clear demonstration of Western resolve.

He repeatedly attacked what he called the “fatal ambiguity of the West”, arguing that hesitation was helping prolong the conflict.

“We have to end the half-heartedness and resolution and show Putin that we mean it,” he said.

The former prime minister also insisted that Ukraine must be allowed to join Nato if that was the choice of its people, arguing that an unequivocal commitment to its future security was essential to ending the war.

“It’s only when he sees that the West is determined on a free Ukraine, and that means explicitly, categorically allowing Ukraine into Nato, if that is what the Ukrainians want, only then will Putin know that the game is up and bring this war to an end.”