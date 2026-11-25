Launching and operating an iGaming business in the UK became considerably more challenging on April 1st of this year, when Remote Gaming Duty jumped from 21% to 40%.

While those in the sector knew it was coming, this increase nevertheless ramped up the pressure even further on operators, following the introduction of online slot limits, and a further statutory levy being charged against gross gambling yield.

Online gambling has consistently been one of the more lucrative digital entertainment sectors, with low barriers to entry and minimal setup costs enabling indie brands to launch platforms and gaming apps. In the wake of levies and tax changes, is launching a brand on British shores worth it?

The answer depends largely on what kind of iGaming company you want to build

The market is bigger than online casinos

Launching an online or mobile casino is often the default choice for entrepreneurs looking to enter the sector, but running this type of business model means carrying significant licensing, tax and compliance responsibilities.

Then, there are the partnerships and tech integrations needed to stock a platform with high quality games from reputable studios and provide varied, secure payment methods.

Recently, new brands have arrived that are disrupting the traditional iGaming business model. International comparison platform Casinos Like, for instance, has recently launched in the UK, proving that new opportunities aren’t limited to just those brands who are operating games.

Providing a unique twist on the typical gambling platform comparison offer, this model begins with a casino or betting brand users already recognise, then identifies alternatives sharing similar qualities.

It’s an interesting approach and one that directly responds to the commercial problem at the centre of the UK market. More operators give consumers greater choice, but they also make discovery harder.

Operators face a new margin test

According to the latest reports from Gaming Intelligence, remote casino, betting and bingo generated a GGY of £8.3billion during FYE March 2026—representing a 6.9% increase. Online casino games remain the most popular with consumers, accounting for £5.7 billion of the annual yield.

These numbers speak volumes about the genuinely fertile conditions here in Britain: an established customer base, year-on-year rises in demand, prestigious software and gaming suppliers. But, accessing demand profitability under the new duty won’t be as simple as previous years might suggest.

The challenge to all iGaming operators in the country is overcoming the impact these changes are already starting to create. As we’ve previously touched on, the 40% tax line increase and the statutory 1.1% GGY levy is forcing even established operators to reduce acquisition spending and renegotiate supplier agreements.

The answer depends on the business model

In 2026, launching another version of a digital casino or mobile sportsbook into the market is becoming more difficult to justify. New operators need to understand where its margins will come from and why customers would choose it over established operators—particualry when so many are already locked in competition via promotions.

However, as CasinosLike demonstrates, the market is considerably more expansive and provides fertile ground for companies that have a clear point of difference.

Ultimately, the UK does remain a commercially significant choice for iGaming entrepreneurs, provided there’s clarity in which part of the supply chain you intend to operate in.

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