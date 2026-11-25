Vladimir Putin is feared to be escalating his campaign against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure by deliberately targeting water and sewage systems, with officials warning that a major city could face an epidemic within just three days if essential services collapse.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine’s electricity network, leaving water supplies vulnerable when power cuts disable the pumps that keep treatment and distribution systems operating.

But Kyiv now fears Moscow is shifting towards direct attacks on water infrastructure, potentially threatening millions of people as winter approaches.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced on November 23 that the government had ordered additional measures to protect water supplies and sewage systems in the country’s largest cities.

Speaking to Euromaidan, Mr Koretskyi said Russian attacks on essential infrastructure represented a change in tactics. Some government preparations would remain undisclosed “for security reasons”, he added.

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Local authorities and water utilities have been instructed to organise alternative supplies of drinking and technical water while accelerating the installation of backup electricity systems at water and sewage facilities.

Utilities will also receive additional machinery and equipment. Industrial discharges and the operating hours of state and municipal institutions are to be managed to reduce pressure on sewer networks during peak periods.

Hospitals and other critical facilities must continue operating without interruption.

The preparations follow a series of Russian strikes that have already disrupted water services across the country.

On November 3, Kyivvodokanal, the capital’s water utility, reported temporary interruptions after Russian attacks knocked out electricity supplies.

A further assault on November 20 killed six people in Kyiv. At least three were preliminarily identified as employees of Kyivvodokanal, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Damage to one of the utility’s facilities also reduced water pressure across four districts, highlighting the vulnerability of essential services to repeated attacks.

The potential consequences could extend far beyond temporary shortages.

In October, Serhii Horkutsenko, deputy director of Kyivvodokanal, warned that the loss of electricity could bring the capital’s water system to a standstill.

“If there is no electricity in the city, there will be no water,” he said.

He issued an even more alarming warning about the consequences of losing sewage services, saying a city without functioning sanitation could face an epidemic within three days.

The threat is not limited to Kyiv. In the frontline city of Kramatorsk, wells and pumping stations would be capable of serving just 10 to 15 per cent of residents if the central water supply failed, according to local utility director Valentyn Yakovenko.

There are also allegations that Moscow has drawn up plans to target Ukraine’s water infrastructure directly.

A document Ukraine says it intercepted, reported by The New York Times on October 2, reportedly outlined plans to attack pumping stations and wastewater treatment plants using dozens of ballistic missiles and glide bombs.

Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa were identified as priority targets, with particular attention given to their water and sewage networks.

Dmytro Novytskyi, head of Ukraine’s association of water utilities, said in October that Russia had previously damaged water infrastructure primarily through attacks on the electricity grid.

He warned that Moscow was now increasingly striking water facilities themselves, suggesting a more direct threat to the systems millions depend on for drinking water and sanitation.

Ukraine is consequently racing to reinforce its infrastructure before the worst of winter sets in.

With electricity supplies already under sustained pressure, officials fear that attacks on pumping stations and sewage treatment facilities could create a humanitarian emergency on an even greater scale.

A prolonged loss of water and sanitation would threaten public health, overwhelm emergency services and make ordinary life increasingly difficult in major population centres.