Labour is facing an increasingly bitter confrontation over disability benefits, with backbenchers pressing Andy Burnham to back a review that would make Personal Independence Payments (Pip) easier to claim and reject proposals to strip under-25s of their entitlement.

The dispute threatens to expose a deepening divide over how the party should tackle an escalating welfare bill, with the former health secretary Alan Milburn advocating restrictions that have provoked an immediate backlash among Labour MPs.

Sir Stephen Timms, the Social Security Minister, published his long-awaited review on Tuesday, describing Pip as “a valued and important benefit” but warning that the system delivering it was “no longer fit for purpose”.

His report called for a “fundamental reset”, arguing that support should more closely reflect the additional costs faced by disabled people, with those with the most severe needs receiving the greatest assistance.

Two recommendations were immediately accepted by Labour: a faster route into the benefit for people with serious conditions, and fewer reassessments for claimants with lifelong or degenerative illnesses.

But the more contentious proposals would reshape the system for the remaining 90 per cent of claimants. Instead of the existing four payment bands, which range from £30.30 to £194.60 a week, applicants would receive individually tailored assessments.

They would also no longer be required to attend face-to-face assessments or demonstrate evidence of additional disability-related expenses.

The approach has attracted support from Labour MPs who fear that Milburn’s recommendations would undermine the financial security of younger disabled people. Burnham is expected to decide which elements of the two reviews to adopt early next year, leaving ministers facing a difficult choice between controlling expenditure and protecting access to support.

During a Commons debate on the Timms review, eight Labour backbenchers criticised the proposals associated with Milburn.

John McDonnell, the former shadow chancellor, warned that removing Pip from under-25s would “inflict harm” and take away “a means of support”.

Rebecca Long-Bailey, formerly shadow business secretary, told MPs there was “deep fear within our communities in light of Mr Milburn’s recommendations”. She urged Sir Stephen to reassure constituents that their payments would not be reduced.

Richard Burgon, the former shadow justice secretary, said he was “alarmed”, insisting that “sick and disabled people need that support whatever their age”.

Andy McDonald, a veteran Labour MP, separately warned that targeting younger claimants could leave ministers open to accusations of age discrimination.

Yet the Timms proposals have prompted their own warnings from economists, who argue that easing access could increase the number of people claiming the benefit and add to public spending.

Eduin Latimer, a senior research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said making applications simpler “would likely increase the number of claimants, and hence spending”.

Matt Ryder of the Adam Smith Institute said Pip expenditure was already forecast to reach £47billion within five years. “This review will make the problem even worse,” he said.

The Resolution Foundation has calculated that up to £4.4billion could be saved by ending payments to approximately 666,000 claimants who report no additional disability-related costs.

The Conservatives and Reform UK have also attacked the review. Helen Whately, the shadow work and pensions secretary, called it “a complete farce”, claiming it would mean “more spending, fewer checks, and a complete absence of substance”.

Robert Jenrick, Reform UK’s economic spokesman, warned that the proposals would fail to rein in the benefits bill, meaning “taxes on working people will inevitably rise”.

Charities offered a more cautious welcome. The review was developed in consultation with disabled people, and campaigners said its emphasis on retaining Pip as a cash benefit was important.

Sarah Hughes, chief executive of Mind, described it as “promising” that Pip would remain available to people both in and out of work. But she warned that “many people particularly those under 25 are really worried that their lifeline will be cut”.

Svetlana Kotova of Inclusion London urged ministers to prioritise the Timms recommendations over Milburn’s, arguing: “The extra costs of disability do not start at 25.”

Burnham has said he wants to bring the welfare bill down “as soon as possible”, while rejecting what he calls “crude cuts”.

The political calculation remains unresolved. One senior minister summed up the challenge: “The aim is still to bring the welfare bill down, the only question is how quickly.”