Iran threatens to attack US airbases in Europe, even ‘islands they believe our missiles cannot reach’

Iran has threatened to strike American military bases across Europe as tensions in the Middle East escalate, raising fresh concerns over the security of Britain’s strategic airbases after US aircraft were moved from a second installation in Suffolk.

General Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, warned that any American attack on Iran would trigger retaliation against US military facilities, particularly those in European countries.

The threat comes as Washington has increased security measures at RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath, with American military aircraft dispersing from the Suffolk bases following intelligence warnings about potential attacks.

“If the Americans make a mistake and attack us, we will not limit ourselves to targeting nearby bases; we will also target their distant bases, particularly in European countries,” Rezaei said.

“We may target some islands that they believe our missiles cannot reach.”

The warning underscores the growing risks for Britain as the conflict threatens to extend beyond the Middle East and draw American military installations on European soil into the confrontation.

The US military moved aircraft from RAF Mildenhall on Monday after what officials reportedly considered a credible threat from Iran. Two American refuelling tankers diverted to Germany in the early hours, followed by additional aircraft later in the day.

Flight-tracking data indicated that the movements included nine Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers and three Osprey aircraft.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the precise nature of the threat remained under discussion among US officials, while security at Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath had been raised to Force Protection Condition Charlie.

The designation is the second-highest defensive threat level in the US military’s security system and is used when intelligence indicates that terrorist action is likely.

The departures follow a separate security incident at RAF Fairford in September, when suspicious vehicles were reported near the Gloucestershire airbase. The incident prompted the withdrawal of American B-1 bombers, while British police arrested several men in connection with the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the Fairford incident remain largely unexplained. Iran has denied involvement in the alleged plot, although the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has previously warned that bases used to launch attacks against Iran could be considered legitimate targets.

The latest developments have raised questions about the vulnerability of Britain’s network of American military installations, which play a central role in Washington’s operations across Europe and the Middle East.

RAF Mildenhall supports more than 5,000 active-duty American military personnel, alongside thousands of civilian employees and family members. RAF Lakenheath, nearby, hosts US fighter squadrons operating F-35 and F-15E aircraft.

British officials sought to reassure the public that the bases remained secure.

Downing Street said the safety of British airbases was a “top priority”, while education minister Lucy Powell told the BBC that the government took security intelligence seriously.

“We take the security and safety of our bases incredibly seriously, and we will always act on security intelligence when we need to,” she said.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said aircraft movements were routine and declined to comment on the specific activity.

“We do not routinely comment on the activity of other nations. Aircraft and other assets move regularly according to operational requirements.”

The aircraft dispersals came hours after Donald Trump claimed the war in Iran was “militarily over”, saying Washington was maintaining the status quo.

The President’s remarks offered little reassurance as Iran’s threats continued to widen.

For Britain, the combination of escalating rhetoric, heightened security and the movement of American military assets presents a stark reminder that the conflict’s consequences may reach far beyond the region where it began.