EasyJet’s annual profits have plunged by almost 96 per cent after the Iran war added £244 million in fuel costs and weakened demand for air travel, exposing the scale of the financial damage the airline faced just months before its £5.7 billion takeover by private equity giant Apollo.

The low-cost carrier reported statutory pre-tax profits of just £24 million for the year to September 30, down from £658 million a year earlier. Its headline pre-tax profits, which exclude certain items, fell 89 per cent to £71 million.

The figures reflect a dramatic deterioration for the Luton-based airline, hit by higher operating costs and customers delaying or reconsidering travel after the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East.

EasyJet’s jet fuel bill increased by 11 per cent, adding £244 million to costs over the year. Some £211 million of that additional expense came in the second half alone, as the conflict drove up wholesale energy and fuel prices.

The airline also said the war had resulted in “weakened consumer demand for a prolonged period”, compounding the pressure on its finances.

The results are its last full-year figures before the proposed £5.7 billion acquisition by Apollo, which shareholders approved on November 11. EasyJet said the transaction remained on track to complete in the first quarter of next year, marking another major UK business set to pass into foreign ownership.

Kenton Jarvis, easyJet’s chief executive, said: “This year was challenging for airlines due to the Middle East conflict and its effect on demand and fuel prices, which materially impacted our financial performance.”

He added that the recommended acquisition reflected the “quality” of the business and the underlying drivers of its long-term financial performance.

The airline is seeking to offset some of the pressure through a substantial efficiency drive. It is targeting approximately £250 million in cost savings over the next two financial years, while continuing to modernise its aircraft fleet.

But the latest figures show how sharply trading deteriorated after the conflict began. Revenue per available seat kilometre, a key measure of how effectively airlines generate income from their capacity, fell by 2 per cent over the year and by 3 per cent in the final six months.

EasyJet expects the measure to “sequentially improve through each quarter” of the next financial year. However, it acknowledged that the second-half decline reflected weaker demand in the months immediately following the outbreak of war.

“Late booking demand remained strong in the period closer to departure, although this was insufficient to offset softer booking trends earlier in the booking window,” the company said.

Jarvis told reporters that bookings weakened for eight to 10 weeks after the war began on February 28.

“The demand dropped after the 28th of February when the war started for about eight to 10 weeks,” he said.

He added that bookings strengthened from around May as the summer season approached, with a robust late-booking market ultimately failing to compensate for the revenue lost during the initial period of uncertainty.

The airline’s holiday business offered a rare bright spot. EasyJet Holidays increased pre-tax profits to £266 million from £250 million the previous year, demonstrating the resilience of its growing package holiday operation. But the improvement was insufficient to counter the deterioration in the airline division.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “EasyJet would have wished to be checking out flying high, but these results are unfortunately far from its finest hour.

“The conflict in the Middle East has taken a heavy toll, most obviously on fuel costs, but also on demand.”

The outlook for passengers is also becoming more challenging. Jarvis warned that higher fuel costs would put “a lot of pressure on fares”, although he believed prices were “unlikely” to rise by 20 per cent and remain at that level.

He said customers who had already booked would retain their agreed prices, but warned that the higher fuel environment would feed through into future fares.

“Once you book, that price is locked in but obviously, the pressure on fares will come from this increased fuel environment,” he said.

His advice to travellers was straightforward: “We have great value fares, so you know, book early would be the advice there.”

For EasyJet, however, the immediate challenge is recovering profitability after a year in which geopolitical turmoil translated directly into a £244 million hit to its fuel bill and a collapse in earnings.