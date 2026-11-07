Kremlin accused of exploiting Ukraine humanitarian crisis to court Trump administration

The Kremlin is exploiting humanitarian crises caused by Russia’s own invasion of Ukraine to cultivate favour with Donald Trump’s administration and secure diplomatic concessions from Washington, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

In an assessment published on November 5, the US-based think-tank said a White House meeting hosted by Melania Trump had provided Moscow with an opportunity to present itself as a humanitarian partner, while obscuring its responsibility for the suffering in occupied Ukrainian territory.

The meeting brought together representatives of Ukraine and Russia following the evacuation of residents from the occupied city of Oleshky, where a ceasefire had been agreed. Ukraine’s delegation was led by MP Davyd Arakhamia and human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev highlighted what he portrayed as the humanitarian success of the ceasefire, but did not acknowledge that Russia’s invasion and occupation had created the crisis, ISW said.

He also drew comparisons between the Oleshky arrangement and Melania Trump’s previous efforts to secure the return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia.

ISW said the remarks reflected a broader Kremlin strategy of using limited humanitarian co-operation to “court” the Trump administration, encourage a more favourable American position towards Moscow and strengthen Russia’s hand in future negotiations.

The think-tank argued that the approach sought to portray Vladimir Putin as a “willing negotiator with humanitarian inclinations”, despite the continuing consequences of Russian military operations against Ukrainian civilians.

The timing of the meeting was particularly striking, ISW noted, given recent Russian strikes on civilian targets. These included an attack on a railway station in Dnipro that killed at least 14 people during the same period as the Oleshky ceasefire.

Melania Trump has also written personal letters to Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urging both leaders to work towards lasting peace.

The episode highlights how humanitarian initiatives are becoming part of the wider diplomatic contest over the war, with Moscow seeking to turn limited co-operation into political leverage in Washington.