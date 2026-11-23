Gold has been one of the most volatile major markets of 2026. It set a record above US$5,400 an ounce in January, then fell to its lowest level in more than a year in November as US rate-hike expectations rose. In markets like this, the risk controls a broker builds into its accounts and products matter as much as its prices. The ten brokers below all offer XAUUSD, the price of gold in US dollars, as a contract for difference (CFD), and each names at least one recognised financial regulator. This comparison looks at the protections that matter most when gold moves quickly: regulation, account structure, margin rules, security and product-level limits.

Why risk controls matter more in 2026

The past year has shown how far and how fast gold can move.

Gold reached a record of US$5,405 an ounce on 29 January 2026, according to World Gold Council benchmark data cited by iFOREX. By 18 November, December gold futures had fallen to US$3,767.60 in early New York trading, Yahoo Finance reported, after opening two days earlier at their lowest level since 30 September 2025. The main driver was a sharp shift in US interest-rate expectations: CME Group’s FedWatch tool showed a 96.7% probability of a rate rise at the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, up from 84.5% a week earlier.

Moves of this size create real risks for leveraged traders:

Rapid losses: leverage magnifies price moves, so losses can exceed what a trader expected in a short time.

leverage magnifies price moves, so losses can exceed what a trader expected in a short time. Margin calls and stop-outs: when losses reduce account equity below required levels, positions may be closed automatically, often at unfavourable prices.

when losses reduce account equity below required levels, positions may be closed automatically, often at unfavourable prices. Gaps: prices can jump at the weekly open or around major news, so stop-loss orders may be filled at worse levels than planned.

prices can jump at the weekly open or around major news, so stop-loss orders may be filled at worse levels than planned. Wider spreads: costs can rise sharply at the moments traders most want to act.

No broker can remove these risks. But the way accounts, margin and products are designed can make a meaningful difference to how those risks play out.

The risk controls that matter most

1. Regulation and the entity that holds your account

Regulation is the foundation of every other protection. Most international brokers operate through several companies, each licensed in a different jurisdiction, and the company that holds a client’s account usually depends on where the client lives. Rules on client money, leverage, disclosures and complaints handling differ between regulators.

Before opening an account, traders should identify the exact entity named in the client agreement and check it on the regulator’s official register.

2. Margin rules and stop-out levels

Every leveraged account has rules for when a margin call is issued and when positions are closed automatically, known as the stop-out level. These rules are set out in each broker’s client agreement and can vary by entity and account type. Understanding them in advance helps traders size positions and avoid being closed out unexpectedly.

3. How hedged positions are margined

Some traders hold buy and sell positions on the same instrument at once. How margin is calculated on those offsetting positions affects how much capital is tied up, and therefore how close an account is to a margin call.

4. Position and exposure limits

Some products include limits on how large a position or total exposure can become. These limits can protect both traders and providers from concentrated risk, especially in thinner market conditions.

5. Order tools

Stop-loss, take-profit and pending orders allow traders to plan exits in advance. They are important tools, but stop-loss orders are not guaranteed: in fast markets or when prices gap, they can be filled at worse prices.

6. Account security

Two-factor authentication, controls on withdrawals and payments only to accounts in the client’s own name help protect accounts from unauthorised access and fraud.

7. Market hours and gap risk

Standard XAUUSD closes at the weekend, which exposes positions held from Friday to Monday to gap risk. A small number of brokers now offer gold products that can be traded at weekends, giving traders the option to adjust positions while the main market is closed, though with their own trade-offs.

How this list was compiled

The ten brokers below each offer XAUUSD as a CFD, name at least one recognised financial regulator on their website, and support established platforms such as MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5. Information was taken from brokers’ websites and public sources in November 2026. Margin rules, protections and the entity that serves each client vary by country and change over time, and several brokers do not accept clients from certain jurisdictions. Traders should check the client agreement for the entity that would hold their account. The brokers are listed in no particular order, and the list does not rank or recommend any of them.

1. VT Markets

Regulation: VT Markets Limited holds a Full-Service Investment Dealer licence from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius (licence GB23202269). Other group companies are authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa as an intermediary and by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in the UAE for introduction and promotion only.

Platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader and the VT Markets app.

Risk-control notes: VT Markets’ weekend gold product, XAUUSD247, publishes several built-in controls on its product page. Margin on hedged positions is calculated on the larger of the total buy or sell volume, rather than on both sides. Maximum leverage decreases in tiers as open positions grow. Accounts that reach the product’s published net or gross exposure limits move automatically into a close-only mode, in which existing positions can still be closed but new ones cannot be opened. Because XAUUSD247 trades from Monday to Sunday, 00:00 to 24:00 server time, traders can also adjust gold positions at weekends rather than waiting for the Monday open, although weekend spreads are wider. Withdrawals are protected by two-factor authentication and are paid only to accounts in the client’s own name.

Accounts: a Standard STP account with spreads from 1.2 pips and no commission, and a RAW ECN account with spreads from 0.0 pips plus a US$6 round-turn commission. Swap-free versions of both are available, with administration fees.

2. STARTRADER

Regulation: group companies regulated by ASIC in Australia, the FSCA in South Africa, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles and the FSC of Mauritius.

Platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and a mobile app.

Risk-control notes: with four regulators in the group, protections depend on the entity named in the client agreement. Check margin call and stop-out levels for that entity.

Accounts: a commission-free Standard account and ECN-style accounts with raw spreads plus commission.

3. ACY Securities

Regulation: an Australian company licensed by ASIC and a South African company authorised by the FSCA.

Platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and LogixTrader.

Risk-control notes: the group has also operated through other offshore companies, so confirming which licensed entity holds the account is especially important.

Accounts: Standard, ProZero and Bespoke accounts.

4. BlackBull Markets

Regulation: the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) in New Zealand and the FSA of Seychelles.

Platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader and TradingView.

Risk-control notes: international clients are generally served by the Seychelles company, so protections may differ from those of the New Zealand entity.

Accounts: Standard, Prime and Institutional tiers.

5. Fusion Markets

Regulation: ASIC in Australia, the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) and the FSA of Seychelles.

Platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader and TradingView.

Risk-control notes: clients outside Australia are usually served by the offshore companies, where leverage and protections can differ from the Australian entity.

Accounts: a Classic account with costs in the spread and a Zero account with raw spreads plus commission.

6. Eightcap

Regulation: ASIC, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB).

Platforms: MetaTrader 5 and TradingView, with MetaTrader 4 availability depending on the entity.

Risk-control notes: protections vary considerably between Eightcap’s entities, and clients outside Australia, the UK and Europe may be served by the Bahamas company.

Accounts: Standard, Raw and TradingView accounts.

7. GO Markets

Regulation: ASIC, CySEC, the FSA of Seychelles and the FSC of Mauritius.

Platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader and TradingView.

Risk-control notes: client protections depend on which of the group’s regulated companies holds the account.

Accounts: a commission-free Standard account and a GO Plus+ account with raw spreads plus commission.

8. TMGM

Regulation: ASIC, the VFSC, the FSA of Seychelles and the FSC of Mauritius.

Platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and a mobile app.

Risk-control notes: account terms, including leverage and margin rules, differ between TMGM’s entities.

Accounts: a Classic account without commission and an Edge account with raw spreads plus commission.

9. Ultima Markets

Regulation: an international company regulated by the FSC of Mauritius, and a CySEC-regulated company for EU clients.

Platforms: MetaTrader 4, WebTrader and its own app.

Risk-control notes: cent accounts allow smaller trade sizes, which some traders use to limit exposure while learning. Check the margin rules for the entity serving you.

Accounts: Standard and ECN accounts, plus cent accounts.

10. Global Prime

Regulation: ASIC in Australia and the VFSC in Vanuatu.

Platforms: MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Risk-control notes: international clients are typically served through the Vanuatu company, where protections may differ from the Australian entity.

Accounts: a Standard account with costs in the spread and a Raw account with raw spreads plus commission.

Risk controls at a glance

Summarising the points above:

Multiple regulated entities: every broker on this list operates through more than one regulated company or names regulators in several jurisdictions, so the entity holding the account is the first thing to check.

every broker on this list operates through more than one regulated company or names regulators in several jurisdictions, so the entity holding the account is the first thing to check. Offshore entities for international clients: several brokers serve clients outside their home markets through companies regulated in jurisdictions such as Seychelles, Vanuatu, Mauritius or The Bahamas, where rules can differ from those in Australia, the UK or the EU.

several brokers serve clients outside their home markets through companies regulated in jurisdictions such as Seychelles, Vanuatu, Mauritius or The Bahamas, where rules can differ from those in Australia, the UK or the EU. Smaller trade sizes: cent accounts (Ultima Markets) and smaller contract sizes (VT Markets’ 1-ounce XAUUSD247) allow positions to be sized in finer steps.

cent accounts (Ultima Markets) and smaller contract sizes (VT Markets’ 1-ounce XAUUSD247) allow positions to be sized in finer steps. Published product-level limits: VT Markets publishes tiered leverage, exposure limits and a close-only mode for XAUUSD247 on its product page. Traders should check whether other brokers publish comparable limits for their gold products.

VT Markets publishes tiered leverage, exposure limits and a close-only mode for XAUUSD247 on its product page. Traders should check whether other brokers publish comparable limits for their gold products. Weekend access: VT Markets’ XAUUSD247 can be traded at weekends. Weekend gold availability at the other brokers was not confirmed for this guide.

Understanding margin in plain terms

Margin is the money a trader must keep in the account to hold a leveraged position. It is not a fee, but it ties up capital, and if losses reduce account equity too far, positions can be closed automatically.

A few concepts are worth understanding:

Initial margin: the amount required to open a position.

the amount required to open a position. Free margin: the equity available to open new positions or absorb losses.

the equity available to open new positions or absorb losses. Margin level: account equity as a percentage of margin used. Brokers set thresholds at which they issue warnings and close positions.

account equity as a percentage of margin used. Brokers set thresholds at which they issue warnings and close positions. Stop-out: the point at which the broker begins closing positions automatically, usually starting with the largest losing position.

When gold moves sharply, margin levels can fall quickly. Traders who use high leverage and keep little free margin are the most exposed.

Hedged positions and margin

Brokers calculate margin on offsetting positions in different ways. Some charge margin on each position separately. Others reduce or net the requirement. VT Markets’ XAUUSD247 product page, for example, explains that if a trader buys 3 lots and sells 3 lots, margin is charged on 3 lots rather than 6, and if a trader buys 3 lots and sells 4 lots, margin is charged on 4 lots. Reduced margin frees up capital, but it does not remove the risk of the positions themselves.

Gap risk and weekend exposure

Gap risk deserves particular attention in gold. The main gold market closes from Friday night to Monday morning. News that breaks over the weekend is absorbed all at once when trading resumes, and the first price can be far from Friday’s close.

For traders holding standard XAUUSD positions over the weekend, the options are limited: close before Friday’s close, reduce size, or accept the risk. Weekend gold products add another option: adjusting exposure while the main market is closed. However, weekend prices are based on the provider’s own pricing, liquidity is thinner and spreads are wider, so they are not a free solution to gap risk.

A practical risk checklist for gold traders

Whichever broker a trader chooses, these steps help manage risk:

Check the entity and regulator on the official register before depositing. Read the margin call and stop-out rules in the client agreement. Use lower leverage than the maximum available. Lower leverage leaves more room for price swings. Size positions by risk, not by conviction. Decide in advance how much you are prepared to lose on each trade. Use stop-loss orders, while understanding their limits in fast or gapping markets. Plan for news and weekends. Know when major US data and central bank decisions are scheduled, and decide in advance what to do with open positions over the weekend. Enable two-factor authentication and check that withdrawals can only go to accounts in your name. Practise on a demo account before trading with real money.

Warning signs to avoid

Volatile markets also attract fraud. Be cautious of:

Promises of guaranteed or fixed returns. No legitimate broker can promise profits.

No legitimate broker can promise profits. Offers to trade on your behalf through messaging apps or social media.

through messaging apps or social media. Pressure to deposit quickly or to add funds to recover losses.

or to add funds to recover losses. Requests to pay personal bank accounts rather than the regulated firm.

rather than the regulated firm. Clone firms that copy the name and licence number of a real broker. Check the website address on the regulator’s register.

Frequently asked questions

What is the biggest risk in trading XAUUSD?

Leverage. Because CFDs are leveraged, relatively small price moves can lead to large losses relative to the money deposited. Gold’s volatility in 2026 has made this risk especially visible.

What is a stop-out?

A stop-out is the point at which a broker automatically begins closing positions because the account no longer has enough equity to support them. The level is set in the client agreement.

Do stop-loss orders guarantee my maximum loss?

No. Standard stop-loss orders are filled at the next available price, which can be worse than the stop level when prices move quickly or gap.

Why does the regulated entity matter?

Different entities within the same broker group are regulated in different jurisdictions, with different rules on leverage, client money and complaints. The entity named in your agreement determines which rules apply.

Can I reduce weekend gap risk?

Options include closing or reducing positions before the weekly close, or using a weekend gold product where available, while understanding its pricing and cost differences.

Conclusion

Gold’s swings in 2026, from a record high in January to a one-year low in November, are a reminder that risk management is not optional for leveraged traders. The ten brokers above all offer XAUUSD on established platforms and name recognised regulators, but the protections that apply depend on the entity serving each client, the account’s margin rules and the design of the products themselves. Checking regulation first, understanding margin and stop-out levels, using leverage cautiously and planning for gaps matter far more than any single feature.