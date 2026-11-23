When interest rates are expected to rise, the cost of holding a gold position overnight can matter as much as the spread paid to open it. With markets now pricing in a near-certain US rate increase in December, overnight financing, or swap, has become a more important part of the cost of trading XAUUSD. The ten brokers below all offer XAUUSD, the price of gold in US dollars, as a contract for difference (CFD), and each names at least one recognised financial regulator. This comparison explains how overnight costs work, why they are in focus in late 2026, and how each broker structures its accounts.

The backdrop: rising rates, falling gold and a record IPO

November 2026 has delivered a striking contrast in global markets.

On one side, gold has been falling. December gold futures opened at US3,767.60 in early New York trading, Yahoo Finance reported. Two days earlier, futures had opened at their lowest level since 30 September 2025. The decline extends a broader retreat from gold’s record of US$5,405 an ounce on 29 January 2026, based on World Gold Council benchmark data cited by iFOREX.

The main driver has been US interest-rate expectations. CME Group’s FedWatch tool showed a 96.7% probability of a rate rise at the Federal Reserve’s 8–9 December meeting on 18 November, up from 84.5% a week earlier, according to Yahoo Finance. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on 10 November that “inflation pressures have persisted for longer than I had hoped and have shown recent signs of broadening.”

On the other side, investors have shown enormous appetite for growth. The Anthropic IPO priced at US$83 a share on 18 November, above its US$70 to US$78 range, raising US$81.3 billion in the largest offering on record by initial proceeds, CNBC reported. When the shares began trading on Nasdaq on 19 November, they opened at US$111.50 and closed at US$97.17, up about 17% on the offer price, according to CBS News, even as the Nasdaq fell 2.3% and the S&P 500 dropped 2%.

The two stories share a common thread: interest rates. Higher expected rates have weighed on gold, which pays no interest, while investors have been willing to look past rates for a company with rapidly growing revenue. For gold traders, rising rates also affect something more practical: the cost of holding positions overnight.

What are overnight costs on gold?

When a leveraged CFD position is held past the daily rollover, brokers apply an overnight financing charge, commonly called a swap or rollover fee. It reflects the cost of financing the leveraged position, based on interest rates and the broker’s own terms.

On gold, the swap can be charged on both buy and sell positions, and the rates are usually set out in the contract specifications on the trading platform. Many brokers also apply a triple swap on one day of the week to account for the weekend.

For short-term traders who open and close positions on the same day, swaps may never apply. For anyone holding gold for days or weeks, they can become one of the largest costs of the trade, sometimes larger than the spread and commission combined.

Why rising rates matter for gold swaps

Gold financing charges are influenced by US dollar interest rates. When US rates rise, the cost of financing a leveraged position in a dollar-priced asset typically rises too. In practice, that means the overnight cost of holding a long gold CFD position tends to increase in a rising-rate environment, although each broker sets its own rates and the effect on short positions can differ.

This creates a double effect for traders who are long gold when rates rise: the rate outlook can weigh on the gold price itself, and the cost of holding the position can increase at the same time.

A simple, hypothetical illustration shows why this matters. If a trader holds a gold position for 20 trading days and pays a swap of US$10 per lot per night, the financing cost would be about US$200 per lot, plus any triple-swap days. If the swap rose to US$15 per lot per night, the same position would cost about US$300 per lot. The numbers here are purely illustrative; actual swaps vary by broker, account and market conditions.

Swap-free accounts

Swap-free accounts, often used by traders who require accounts compatible with Islamic finance principles, remove standard overnight swap charges. However, they usually replace them with administration fees, which may apply after a certain number of days. These fees vary widely and should be compared in the same way as swaps.

Swap-free terms can also differ between products. A broker may offer swap-free versions of its main accounts while specific products carry their own financing terms, so traders should check the conditions for each instrument they plan to trade.

What to compare on overnight costs

The swap table: check the long and short swap rates for XAUUSD in the platform’s contract specifications. The triple-swap day: note which day carries the triple charge. Swap-free availability and fees: if relevant, check how administration fees are calculated and when they apply. Product-specific terms: some gold products have different financing rules from standard XAUUSD. The total cost of the trade: add spread, commission and expected financing for your typical holding period. The regulated entity: terms can differ between a broker’s entities, so check those that apply to your account.

How this list was compiled

The ten brokers below each offer XAUUSD as a CFD, name at least one recognised financial regulator on their website, and support established platforms such as MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5. Information was taken from brokers’ websites and public sources in November 2026. Swap rates change frequently and are not listed here; traders should check the current contract specifications for the entity that would hold their account. The brokers are listed in no particular order, and the list does not rank or recommend any of them.

1. VT Markets

Regulation: VT Markets Limited holds a Full-Service Investment Dealer licence from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius (licence GB23202269). Other group companies are authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa as an intermediary and by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in the UAE for introduction and promotion only.

Platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader and its own app.

Accounts: a Standard STP account with spreads from 1.2 pips and no commission, and a RAW ECN account with spreads from 0.0 pips plus a US$6 round-turn commission.

Overnight-cost notes: swap-free versions of both the Standard STP and RAW ECN accounts are available, with administration fees. VT Markets publishes contract details for XAUUSD, including a 100-ounce standard contract. It also offers XAUUSD247, a separate gold product that can be traded at weekends, with a 1-ounce contract and no commission; overnight financing applies to it, according to the company’s product page.

2. STARTRADER

Regulation: group companies regulated by ASIC in Australia, the FSCA in South Africa, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles and the FSC of Mauritius.

Platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and a mobile app.

Accounts: a commission-free Standard account and ECN-style accounts with raw spreads plus commission.

Overnight-cost notes: check XAUUSD swap rates and any swap-free terms for the entity named in the client agreement.

3. ACY Securities

Regulation: an Australian company licensed by ASIC and a South African company authorised by the FSCA.

Platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and LogixTrader.

Accounts: Standard, ProZero and Bespoke accounts.

Overnight-cost notes: financing terms can differ by entity and account tier, so confirm the rates that apply to your account.

4. BlackBull Markets

Regulation: the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) in New Zealand and the FSA of Seychelles.

Platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader and TradingView.

Accounts: a Standard account with spreads from 0.8 pips and no commission, a Prime account with spreads from 0.0 pips plus commission, and Institutional tiers.

Overnight-cost notes: international clients are generally served by the Seychelles company; check its swap tables for gold.

5. Fusion Markets

Regulation: ASIC in Australia, the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) and the FSA of Seychelles.

Platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader and TradingView.

Accounts: a Classic account with costs in the spread and a Zero account with raw spreads plus commission.

Overnight-cost notes: compare gold swap rates across the entities that may serve clients outside Australia.

6. Eightcap

Regulation: ASIC, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB).

Platforms: MetaTrader 5 and TradingView, with MetaTrader 4 availability depending on the entity.

Accounts: Standard, TradingView and Raw accounts, with the Raw account charging a commission of 3.5 per side per lot.

Overnight-cost notes: financing terms vary between entities; clients outside Australia, the UK and Europe may be served by the Bahamas company.

7. GO Markets

Regulation: ASIC, CySEC, the FSA of Seychelles and the FSC of Mauritius.

Platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader and TradingView.

Accounts: a Standard account with spreads from 0.8 pips and no commission, and a GO Plus+ account with raw spreads plus a commission of US$2.50 per side.

Overnight-cost notes: check gold swap rates in the contract specifications for the entity holding your account.

8. TMGM

Regulation: ASIC, the VFSC, the FSA of Seychelles and the FSC of Mauritius.

Platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and a mobile app.

Accounts: a Classic account without commission and an Edge account with raw spreads plus a US$7 round-turn commission.

Overnight-cost notes: account terms, including swap-free eligibility, differ between TMGM’s entities.

9. Ultima Markets

Regulation: an international company regulated by the FSC of Mauritius, and a CySEC-regulated company for EU clients.

Platforms: MetaTrader 4, WebTrader and its own app.

Accounts: Standard and ECN accounts, plus cent accounts for smaller trade sizes.

Overnight-cost notes: smaller trade sizes on cent accounts also mean smaller absolute swap charges per position; check the rates per lot.

10. Global Prime

Regulation: ASIC in Australia and the VFSC in Vanuatu.

Platforms: MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Accounts: a Standard account with costs in the spread and a Raw account with raw spreads plus commission.

Overnight-cost notes: international clients are typically served through the Vanuatu company; confirm its gold financing terms.

What to watch before the December Fed meeting

For gold traders thinking about overnight costs, the next few weeks bring several events worth tracking.

US inflation and jobs data. Figures released ahead of the 8–9 December meeting will shape how far and how fast markets expect US rates to rise. Stronger data could reinforce expectations of tighter policy; weaker data could soften them.

The Fed’s decision and guidance. With a December increase largely priced in, the Fed’s signals about the path beyond December may matter more than the decision itself. A sustained tightening cycle would keep upward pressure on financing costs; a single move would limit it.

Broker swap updates. Brokers adjust swap rates as market conditions change. Traders holding longer-term gold positions may want to check their contract specifications before and after the meeting.

Central bank gold demand. Central banks bought a net 321 tonnes of gold in the third quarter of 2026, up 42% year on year, according to the World Gold Council. Continued official buying is one of the factors that could support prices even as rates rise.

Equity market sentiment. The Anthropic debut showed strong demand for a single growth stock on a day when the wider Nasdaq fell sharply. How risk appetite develops into year-end may influence flows into and out of perceived safe havens such as gold.

How to check a broker’s gold swap rates

Swap rates are usually easy to find once you know where to look:

Open the platform, live or demo, and find XAUUSD in the market watch or symbol list. Open the contract specifications. On MetaTrader, this is usually found by right-clicking the symbol and selecting “Specification”. Note the long and short swap values and the unit used, such as points, currency per lot or percentage. Check the triple-swap day, often shown in the same window. Convert to a cost per lot per night so you can compare brokers on the same basis. Re-check regularly. Swap rates can change as interest rates and market conditions change, which is particularly relevant ahead of central bank decisions.

Total cost of a gold trade: putting it together

For any holding period, the total cost of a gold CFD trade can be estimated as:

Total cost = spread cost + commission + (nightly swap × number of nights, including triple-swap days)

A hypothetical example: a trader opens one standard lot of XAUUSD, paying a spread of US$20 and a round-turn commission of US$6, and holds the position for 10 nights, including one triple-swap night, at an illustrative swap of US$12 per night. The financing cost would be US$12 × 12 = US$144, and the total cost would be US$20 + US$6 + US$144 = US$170. In this example, financing makes up most of the cost.

Real figures should always be taken from the broker’s current pricing and contract specifications.

Other costs to consider

Currency conversion: accounts are often held in US dollars, and converting deposits and withdrawals can add costs.

accounts are often held in US dollars, and converting deposits and withdrawals can add costs. Deposit and withdrawal fees: some payment methods carry charges.

some payment methods carry charges. Inactivity fees: some brokers charge for dormant accounts.

some brokers charge for dormant accounts. Slippage: in fast markets, orders can be filled at prices different from those requested.

Frequently asked questions

What is a swap on XAUUSD?

A swap is an overnight financing charge applied to leveraged positions held past the daily rollover. On gold, it is influenced by interest rates and the broker’s own terms.

Why do swaps matter more when rates rise?

Higher US dollar interest rates generally increase the cost of financing leveraged positions in dollar-priced assets such as gold, so the overnight cost of holding a long gold position tends to rise.

What is a triple swap?

A triple swap is a charge equal to three nights of financing, usually applied on one weekday to account for the weekend.

Are swap-free accounts free to hold overnight?

Not usually. Swap-free accounts remove standard swap charges but often replace them with administration fees after a certain number of days.

How did the Anthropic IPO relate to gold?

The two are not directly linked, but both reflected the interest-rate backdrop in November 2026. Gold fell as rate-hike expectations rose, while Anthropic’s record IPO showed strong investor demand for a high-growth company despite those expectations.

Conclusion

In a rising-rate environment, the cost of holding gold positions overnight deserves as much attention as the spread. November 2026 has highlighted the point: gold slid as markets priced in a December rate rise, even as the Anthropic IPO showed investors willing to embrace growth. The ten brokers above all offer XAUUSD on established platforms and name recognised regulators, but their account structures, swap-free terms and entities differ. Checking the swap table, understanding swap-free fees, calculating the total cost for your holding period and confirming regulation first are the most reliable ways to compare.

The above information does not constitute any form of advice or recommendation by London Loves Business for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Appropriate independent advice should be obtained before making any such decision. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Take 2 mins to learn more. London Loves Business bears no responsibility for any gains or losses.