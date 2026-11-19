Ukraine has struck the strategic bridge linking Russia with occupied Crimea for the third time in a week, forcing the suspension of rail services and delivering a fresh embarrassment to Vladimir Putin hours before his planned summit with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The overnight drone attack targeted the 19km crossing over the Kerch Strait, Russia’s longest bridge and one of the most potent symbols of the Kremlin’s annexation of Crimea. Russian authorities said nobody had been injured and specialists were assessing the damage.

The transport ministry said rail services had been temporarily suspended following the attack. Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, also confirmed the strike on Thursday.

The timing is particularly awkward for Putin, who is preparing to meet the US and Chinese presidents in talks Moscow hopes will demonstrate Russia’s place in an emerging international order alongside the world’s two other major powers.

The Kremlin has sought to portray the trilateral summit as evidence that Russia remains a central diplomatic force, despite its war in Ukraine and efforts by European governments to isolate Moscow.

Repeated attacks on the bridge, however, underline the vulnerability of a critical piece of infrastructure that Putin has presented as a symbol of Russian control over the peninsula.

The president personally inaugurated the crossing in 2018, four years after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine. The bridge also provides an important transport link for Russian forces and supplies supporting the occupation, while Crimea remains home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

Tuesday’s attack caused particularly visible damage, with Ukrainian drones and missiles destroying a central section of the road crossing. Videos and images verified by Reuters showed part of the structure collapsing into the sea and leaving a substantial gap.

Monday’s first attack caused more limited damage but also offered Ukrainian forces an opportunity to assess Russia’s air defences, according to the account.

The latest strike adds pressure on Moscow at a moment when Putin is seeking to project strength and diplomatic relevance on the international stage. The bridge’s symbolic importance means that each successful attack carries consequences beyond the immediate disruption to transport.

For the Kremlin, the challenge is increasingly stark: demonstrate that it can secure territory it claims as Russian while simultaneously persuading Washington and Beijing that it remains a formidable global power.