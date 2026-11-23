Thousands of concertgoers were evacuated from Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena after a suspected tear gas incident triggered panic during a performance by US rapper Don Toliver, leaving dozens suffering eye and respiratory problems.

Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident after a substance believed to be tear gas was reportedly released into the crowd towards the end of the concert at around 10pm.

More than 12,000 people were inside the venue when the incident unfolded, prompting an emergency response involving police, ambulances and other emergency services. Armed officers were also seen surrounding the arena as concertgoers were ushered towards the exits.

One person was taken to hospital, while around 50 others were assessed at the scene for eye and breathing symptoms.

Police said the substance had been released among the audience, although its identity and how it came to be discharged remained unknown.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “It is understood that a substance believed to be tear gas was let off in the crowd towards the end of a concert.

“All attendees are currently being safely evacuated as a precaution.”

The force added that emergency services were assisting those showing signs of being affected, with no serious injuries reported.

#DEVELOPING: A major emergency response is underway at the Don Toliver concert at Co-op Live arena in Manchester, UK following serious incident reportedly involving tear gas being let off in the crowd. Details are murky and I'll post any updates pic.twitter.com/K9OtAqpKvz — Luke Brenner (@TheLukeReport) November 22, 2026

Footage circulating on social media captured the sudden disorder inside the arena, with crowds appearing to disperse while Toliver was still performing.

Other videos showed concertgoers covering their faces as they rushed out of the building. One person could be heard saying he “can’t breathe”, describing a smell inside the venue.

Neil Sayle, who was close to the area where the substance was reportedly released, told the Manchester Evening News that he heard a loud bang before seeing “lots of smoke” inside.

Another concertgoer, 22-year-old Molly, described how the audience began fleeing, coughing, around 40 minutes into the performance.

“Everyone was running out, coughing,” she told the newspaper.

She said water was being handed to people inside the arena, but she and others decided to leave after receiving little information about what had happened.

“Everyone was being handed out water and still in the arena so we left and saw all the police and ambulance and no one would tell us anything,” she added.

A venue official subsequently confirmed that the performance had been abandoned, telling the audience: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is now finished.”

Concertgoers were instructed to make their way calmly towards the nearest exit, with anyone requiring medical assistance directed to staff or the level zero concourse.

Police urged anyone continuing to experience side effects, or who subsequently became unwell, to attend their local hospital.

Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker, the Gold Commander overseeing the response, thanked attendees for their patience and acknowledged the concern caused to families and friends waiting for news.

She confirmed that all 12,000-plus concertgoers had been safely escorted from the venue.

The declaration of a major incident enabled emergency services and partner agencies to coordinate their response, Parker said.

Investigators will now seek to establish exactly what substance was released and how the incident happened.

Toliver, who rose to prominence through collaborations with fellow US rapper Travis Scott, has more than 45 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His NITROUS world tour is scheduled to continue with performances in London this week.