Germany is increasingly concerned that Ukraine’s expanding campaign against Russian military shipping could open a dangerous new front in the war, raising fears of a confrontation in the strategically vital Baltic Sea and potentially drawing NATO countries closer to direct conflict with Moscow.

Officials in Berlin fear that Ukrainian attacks on Russian vessels and military supply routes could provoke a far more aggressive response from Vladimir Putin if the fighting spreads into waters bordering several NATO members, Kyiv Post reported.

According to German magazine Der Spiegel, senior government figures have privately urged Kyiv to exercise restraint, warning that extending military operations into the Baltic could carry unpredictable consequences for European security.

“Expanding the combat zone into the Baltic Sea carries an unpredictable risk of escalating the war,” German security sources told the publication.

The concerns come as Ukraine has dramatically increased its long-range maritime operations, striking Russian vessels in waters far beyond the immediate battlefield.

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Germany’s warnings were reportedly delivered directly to Ukrainian Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara during a meeting with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in Berlin on November 23.

Pistorius is understood to have warned that further Ukrainian attacks in the Baltic would risk escalating the conflict while potentially undermining domestic political support for Germany’s substantial military assistance to Kyiv.

Following the meeting, the German defence minister publicly reaffirmed Ukraine’s right to strike military targets inside Russia but stressed that Kyiv had a “special responsibility” to ensure the conflict did not spread into the Baltic Sea.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed similar concerns.

The Baltic is particularly sensitive because of its importance to Russia’s military and economic infrastructure. Berlin reportedly believes Moscow would react more forcefully to attacks in the region than to Ukrainian operations in the Mediterranean.

In the worst-case scenario, German officials fear the Kremlin could accuse NATO of facilitating Ukrainian strikes and retaliate against vessels belonging to alliance members.

However, Berlin’s cautious approach has exposed divisions within Germany’s governing coalition, with senior conservative politicians arguing that public pressure on Ukraine risks giving Russia an opportunity to protect its military supply networks.

Jürgen Hardt, foreign policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, defended Kyiv’s right to attack Russian warships and weapons transports.

He said he did not believe Ukraine intended to expand the conflict into an all-out confrontation, adding that such an outcome would not serve Europe’s interests.

Thomas Röwekamp, chairman of the Bundestag’s Defence Committee, went further, rejecting restrictions on Ukrainian military operations.

“Russia started the war and bears responsibility for its expansion – not Ukraine,” he told Der Spiegel.

He argued that Ukrainian forces must be able to attack Russian military infrastructure and supply vessels when they are being used to support Moscow’s invasion.

Röwekamp also warned that publicly demanding restraint from Kyiv could send the wrong message to the Kremlin.

“Anyone who now publicly calls on Kyiv to show restraint sends the wrong signal and risks opening up a sanctuary for the aggressor’s military logistics,” he said, while emphasising the need to respect international law and protect civilian shipping.

The diplomatic tensions follow a series of increasingly ambitious Ukrainian maritime attacks.

On November 21, strike drones hit and set fire to the sanctioned Russian Defence Ministry cargo vessel Sparta II in the eastern Gulf of Finland. The ship was reportedly transporting military supplies from St Petersburg towards Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave.

Hours later, seven Ukrainian naval drones attacked Russian vessels near Benghazi in Libya, sinking or striking the missile corvette Merkury and damaging the weapons-carrying cargo ship MV Angara.

The operations demonstrated Kyiv’s ability to threaten Russian military logistics across multiple maritime theatres.

The Mediterranean attack has already generated diplomatic repercussions. Italy summoned Ukraine’s military attaché over the operation, while authorities in eastern Libya demanded compensation.

France, meanwhile, defended Ukraine’s right to target Russian warships and vessels transporting weapons.

The dispute leaves Germany facing a difficult balancing act: supporting Ukraine’s ability to disrupt Russia’s military operations while seeking to prevent the conflict from spreading into waters where NATO’s security interests are directly engaged.

With Russian supply routes increasingly exposed to Ukrainian drones, Berlin’s central concern is that the next maritime strike could trigger consequences extending well beyond the warships themselves.