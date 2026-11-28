The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed it was the target of a cyber attack, as several major online services remain inaccessible and specialist investigators work to establish how hackers attempted to penetrate its systems.

The department said it was working alongside the National Cyber Security Centre and Government Cyber Co-ordination Centre to investigate “an attempt to gain unauthorised access to our systems”.

The incident prompted the DWP to take a number of online services offline on Thursday as a precaution. The affected pages include portals for state pensions, Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment (PIP), which had still not been restored by Saturday.

The Government has stressed that there is currently no evidence that personal information has been compromised. Regular benefit and pension payments have continued as normal, with ministers seeking to reassure millions of people who rely on the department’s services.

A DWP spokesman said: “Our team and specialist cyber experts continue to investigate a cyber attack on DWP’s systems.

Alongside the National Cyber Security Centre and Government Cyber Co-ordination Centre, we are working to understand the cause of an attempt to gain unauthorised access to our systems.

“The DWP has well-rehearsed plans for these scenarios, which were immediately implemented.

We want to reassure customers that regular benefit and pension payments will continue to be paid as normal, while our teams work at pace to safely restore online services for the public.

“Customers should remain vigilant to scams and remember that DWP will never ask for personal or financial information by text message or email or ask them to click on links.”

The department initially described the incident on Friday as a “cyber incident affecting our systems”, saying the shutdown had been a precautionary measure after suspicious activity was identified.

Downing Street subsequently said there was no evidence of a “malicious actor” targeting other Government departments, although questions remain about the nature and extent of the intrusion at the DWP.

John Curry, a leading cyber security expert at Bath Spa University, told the BBC that the department had “almost certainly” detected hacking activity and taken its systems offline to prevent a potential data leak.

David Knott, who led the Government’s technology team until December 2025, said the response had been “very sensible”.

“They’ve taken down some of the citizen-facing services, which implies to me that there’s some kind of attack could be mounted through the front door,” he said.

The disruption has renewed concerns about the vulnerability of public services to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, particularly where systems hold sensitive information and provide essential access to support.

Suzy Pallett, president of international cybersecurity conference Black Hat, said the incident was a “clear reminder that the question is no longer if an organisation will face a cyber incident, but when.

She added: “In moments like this, the priority has to be managing disruption quickly and decisively. Being fast to respond, and staying alert in the critical hours after an incident is identified.

Beyond the immediate response, organizations need to be thinking ahead, safeguarding against future attacks and building operational resilience so that when disruption does happen, the business can keep functioning and recover without losing public trust.

“Resilience isn’t just a technical issue, it’s an organizational mindset that requires funding, consideration and collective ownership.”

For now, the DWP faces the task of restoring its online services while establishing precisely how the attempted intrusion occurred. Although payments remain unaffected and no personal data breach has been identified, the continuing shutdown leaves millions of claimants and pensioners waiting for normal access to essential Government services.