A London retailer preparing to sell through a Bulgarian company can have its products, warehouse and launch date lined up before it knows which business will issue the first invoice. That decision affects the payment account, marketplace profile and records the accountant will need. Start with that decision when planning company formation in Bulgaria from the UK – where you can pay only 10% corporate tax and 5% dividend tax.

Map one order before commissioning the setup. Which company takes the payment? Where is the stock when the customer buys it? Who handles a refund? A business sending orders from Britain will have a different set of questions from one that stores stock in the EU. Write down the answers and ask the accountant which VAT and customs arrangements are relevant. Doing this early helps the sales team avoid listing a product under details it may have to change later.

The next decision is who will own and run the Bulgarian company. A founder setting up personally may need a different document pack from a London business forming a subsidiary. Plovdiv-based Fenchell Capital’s guide to company formation in Bulgaria covers the available company structures, how the remote setup works and the practical decisions founders face afterwards, including electronic signatures and banking.

Ask the formation provider to split the timetable into two parts. The first covers the company registration itself. The second covers the services the business will rely on to trade, such as a payment account, accounting and any applicable VAT registrations. A provider can coordinate the incorporation from Bulgaria while founders stay in the UK, although some documents may still need to be signed at a Bulgarian embassy or consulate and their originals sent by courier. Confirm which steps the quoted fee covers and which are priced separately.

Banking deserves its own deadline. Ask which evidence the bank or payment provider will request and who will prepare it. A live company website, supplier agreement or description of how the business will operate may be easier to assemble before launch than during a request for further information. For marketplace sellers, also check when you can update the legal entity and payout details. Give the UK team enough time to test that an order, refund and payout can be reconciled against the company’s records.

Set aside time for the first monthly close. Agree where supplier invoices will be stored, who can approve refunds and how quickly the accountant will receive sales reports. If stock sits with a fulfilment partner, check that its reports identify the stock location and match the products in your sales records. A sample reconciliation can reveal missing data while it is still straightforward to ask the provider for it.

Before setting a launch date, give each task a named owner and a deadline. That makes it easier to see whether the Bulgarian company is ready to handle a sale and whether the London team knows who to call when the first order needs attention.