Most shareholder disputes don’t arrive out of nowhere. They build slowly, a disagreement over dividends here, a falling-out about who really runs the business there, until one day the relationship between the people who own the company has broken down. By then, a lot of value is at risk: legal costs, management time, staff morale, and sometimes the business itself.

Here’s the part that often gets missed. A great deal of the damage comes not from the dispute, but from how it’s handled. Get the response right and even a serious disagreement can be contained. Get it wrong and a solvable problem turns into an expensive, drawn-out mess. These are the mistakes that most often make things worse, and what to do instead.

Hoping it’ll blow over

The single most common mistake is doing nothing. The early signs of a shareholder dispute, pointed emails, decisions being questioned, one party going quiet, are easy to downplay when you’re busy running a business. But positions tend to harden over time, not soften. The longer a dispute is left, the more entrenched everyone becomes and the fewer options remain.

Acting early doesn’t mean reaching for a lawsuit. It means getting advice, understanding your position, and often opening a conversation before attitudes set. The cheapest dispute to resolve is the one you deal with before it fully ignites.

Not knowing what your own documents say

When a dispute flares up, your rights are largely determined by documents you probably signed years ago and haven’t looked at since: the shareholders’ agreement, the articles of association, directors’ service contracts, and past resolutions. These set out who can do what, how shares can be transferred, how disputes are meant to be resolved, and how a shareholder can be bought out and at what price.

Business owners are frequently surprised by what these documents actually say, sometimes they offer protection nobody realised was there, sometimes they tie your hands. Either way, you can’t plan a sensible response without knowing. Dig them out early.

Letting the paperwork gaps show

Shareholder disputes are often won or lost on documentary evidence. If it ever comes to a formal process, what matters is what you can prove: board minutes, resolutions, financial records, the email trail showing how and why decisions were made, the share register, dividend records. A company that has kept clean records can show the context behind its decisions. One that hasn’t is left arguing from memory.

If your record-keeping has been patchy, that’s worth addressing as a matter of routine good practice, long before any dispute. In the middle of one, gaps in the paper trail quietly weaken your hand.

Letting it get personal

Shareholder disputes are often intensely personal, especially in family businesses and companies built by friends. That’s understandable, but it’s also where people do themselves real damage. Once the focus shifts from “what’s the best commercial outcome” to “I want to win”, costs climb and the chance of a sensible settlement falls.

There’s a practical risk too. Angry emails, unguarded WhatsApp messages, and sweeping accusations have a habit of resurfacing later, and they can be disclosed in proceedings. The discipline that protects you is dull but effective: keep every communication calm, factual, and professional, as if it might one day be read out. Vent to a friend, not in writing to your co-shareholder.

Assuming court is the only option

Many owners assume a shareholder dispute means a courtroom. It usually doesn’t have to. Litigation is slow, expensive, public, and hugely disruptive, and it’s rarely the first or best route. Alternatives like mediation, negotiation, arbitration, and expert determination are often faster, cheaper, and far less destructive.

Mediation in particular is worth taking seriously. It gives both sides a structured way to explore settlement, and because it’s confidential and less adversarial, it can resolve things while leaving enough goodwill for people to work together, or at least part, without scorched earth. Dismissing these options out of hand often means missing the best chance to settle before costs spiral.

Forgetting who the directors actually work for

This one catches people out constantly. Directors owe their duties to the company as a whole, not to the shareholder or faction they happen to be friendly with. When a dispute runs along personal lines, directors can feel pressure to pick a side, particularly where there are family ties or long friendships involved.

Acting for one camp rather than the company isn’t just awkward. It can expose a director to additional legal risk and even separate claims against them personally. If you’re a director caught in the middle, the safe path is to keep acting in the company’s interests and take advice on where your duties lie.

The thread running through all of this

Look back over those six and a pattern emerges: the costly mistakes are nearly all about handling, not the underlying disagreement. Act promptly, know what your documents say, keep good records, stay commercial rather than emotional, keep settlement options open, and remember who the directors serve. Do those things and you protect the value in the business, and often the relationships too.

The most effective single step is usually to get advice early, before positions harden and before an off-hand email becomes evidence. A specialist can tell you where you stand, what your documents really mean, and which route to a resolution is likely to cost you least. If you’re a shareholder or director feeling a dispute building, it’s worth speaking to experienced shareholder dispute solicitors sooner rather than later. The earlier you understand your position, the more options you’ll have.