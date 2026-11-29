Labour’s proposed changes to disability benefits could leave taxpayers facing an additional £2billion annual bill and create almost 300,000 extra claimants, triggering a furious political row over the Government’s ability to control Britain’s spiralling welfare spending.

Reform UK accused Prime Minister Andy Burnham of abandoning efforts to rein in benefits costs, after figures cited by the party suggested changes recommended by a Government-commissioned review could increase the number of people receiving Personal Independence Payment (PIP) by around 284,000.

The projected rise would come on top of a separate increase of 1.5 million claimants forecast if no action is taken, according to the figures cited by Reform.

The party’s shadow Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick said the proposals risked making an already expensive welfare system even more costly.

“Only Labour could manage to commission a review to lower the benefits bill and still increase it. They are addicted to handouts. It’s not fair on hardworking taxpayers who have to fork out more and more money in their taxes. If we continue like this the benefits bill will bankrupt the country,” he said.

Mr Jenrick added: “Reform’s plan to bring back rigorous in person assessments and ban foreign nationals from claiming benefits will mean we can save £52 billion and give the average household a £1,000 tax cut.”

The controversy follows the publication of a report by work and pensions minister Sir Stephen Timms, who was commissioned to review disability benefits after a Labour backbench rebellion last year derailed plans to cut welfare spending by £5billion.

His recommendations include simplifying applications for disability support, introducing an online service and allowing more eligibility decisions to be made without requiring claimants to undergo formal assessments.

Sir Stephen has argued that the system should become less adversarial, describing his proposed approach as one that would “depend on a conversation, rather than a confrontation” and offer “more personalised solutions that enable, not discourage, participation”.

But Reform argues that changes introduced in Scotland provide a warning about the potential financial consequences. The party points to Government figures showing that a similar approach was followed by a 6.54 per cent increase in claimants.

Applying that increase to England and Wales would produce approximately 284,000 additional recipients, according to Reform’s calculations.

The party estimates that the resulting expansion could cost taxpayers more than £2billion annually, although the Government has rejected the figures as lacking credibility.

The wider pressure on the system is already substantial. Government data cited in the debate indicates that the number of PIP claimants is projected to rise from 3.9 million in the 2025-26 financial year to 5.4 million by 2031-32 if current trends continue.

PIP was introduced in April 2013 and provides financial support to people with disabilities or long-term health conditions. Under the current system, recipients can receive between £30.30 and £194.60 a week, depending on their assessed needs.

A DWP spokesman rejected Reform’s projections, insisting they did not reflect any policy ministers had proposed.

“These figures have no credible basis and do not represent any policy the Government has proposed.

“The Timms Review found that PIP is no longer fit for purpose and has made recommendations to the Government. We will now consider those recommendations and set out our response, alongside our wider plans for welfare reform, in the forthcoming White Paper.”

The Government now faces a difficult political choice: how to reform a disability benefits system it acknowledges is not working properly without further increasing the financial burden on taxpayers.