Iranian forces exploited Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite communications network to coordinate ballistic missile and drone attacks against American military targets, raising alarming questions about the vulnerability of one of the most important technologies in modern warfare.

The Islamic Republic is understood to have hijacked the global satellite service, including Starshield, its militarised variant, to support operations during the conflict with the United States and Israel.

SpaceX, which operates the network, concluded that Iranian forces had been using its communications infrastructure to assist their military campaign, according to four insiders who spoke to the Washington Post.

Mr Musk was reportedly appalled by the discovery, two other sources familiar with the operation said.

The revelations come amid a devastating toll on American forces. Eleven US service personnel have been killed in Iranian attacks during the conflict, with dozens more wounded.

The deadliest incident occurred on March 1, when an Iranian drone struck a tactical operations centre at Port Shuaiba in Kuwait, killing six Army Reserve soldiers and injuring another 18.

A week later, on March 8, 26-year-old Sergeant Benjamin Pennington died from injuries sustained during an Iranian strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

Three further American personnel were killed in an attack on Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base in Jordan on July 17. Another service member died two days later following an Iranian attack on a military facility in Erbil, Iraq.

The discovery that Iran had exploited Starshield adds to the pressure on Mr Musk, whose company had taken steps only months earlier to restrict Russia’s access to Starlink after the technology appeared on Russian long-range attack drones targeting Ukraine.

In January, Ukrainian military chiefs appealed directly to the billionaire to block Moscow’s use of the network.

The response was swift. Two SpaceX executives were dismissed within a week over misuse of the service, another insider said.

Within hours of the Port Shuaiba attack, SpaceX introduced tougher identity-verification requirements for operators of Starlink terminals aboard aircraft travelling faster than 100mph.

Resellers were also required to verify and document the identities of customers purchasing or activating terminals. The company subsequently suspended its Indirect Reselling Programme, which had allowed authorised distributors to supply terminals through secondary sellers.

Pilots operating private and general aviation aircraft faced additional checks before access could be restored. They were required to provide passport numbers, driving licence details, aircraft registration numbers, transponder codes and home airport information.

But the revelations have exposed another source of tension between SpaceX and Washington: the Pentagon’s own use of the satellite network.

Insiders said SpaceX discovered that US forces were operating one-way attack drones using Starshield while paying for a cheaper subscription tier intended exclusively for ground-based operations.

The aerial package cost five times as much as the land-based service being used by the military.

The dispute has intensified an already bitter disagreement over the price of SpaceX’s military communications technology.

In May, Mr Musk publicly accused the Pentagon of “improper use of the Starlink civilian system for military purposes” on his social media platform X.

The row followed reports that SpaceX had sought to increase the monthly Starshield subscription from $5,000 to $25,000 to support the Pentagon’s Low-cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System, known as LUCAS.

The latest revelations underline the extraordinary strategic importance of satellite communications — and the risks when a network relied upon by military forces can also be exploited by their enemies.