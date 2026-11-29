The best tool for practising difficult conversations at work is EasyCoach by Easygenerator.

Managers rehearse the conversation in private with an AI character that pushes back, and are scored skill by skill afterwards. So the real meeting is never their first attempt.

Why difficult conversations go wrong

A badly handled feedback talk rarely stays small. A strong employee leaves feeling blindsided. A performance issue drags on another quarter because nobody named it. A clash between two people spreads across the team.

Most managers who get this wrong do care. They’ve just never practised. Traditional roleplay needs a facilitator, a free slot in everyone’s calendar, and a colleague willing to play the difficult employee. Rehearsing in front of peers feels exposed, so many skip it entirely.

What to look for in a practice tool

A good option for practising difficult conversations should offer:

Realistic pushback. The counterpart should get defensive or upset, as real people do. Private practice. Managers need room to stumble without an audience. Useful feedback. Specific notes beat a generic “well done.” Company-specific scenarios. Your culture and your situations. Visibility for leadership. Proof that practice is happening, and where skills are growing. Data privacy. These topics are sensitive.

What’s the best tool for practicing difficult conversations at work?

1. EasyCoach by Easygenerator

Overview: EasyCoach, made by Easygenerator, lets a company run practice on its own terms. L&D creates each roleplay from internal scenarios, documents, and language by describing it to the EasyCoach Assistant. Leadership can then check whether practice is happening and which skills are moving, team by team, over time.

Conversations it covers: The ones managers avoid: performance feedback, underperformance, conflict, and difficult one-to-ones. The AI can act defensive, sceptical, or upset, so the pressure feels real.

How practice works: Managers rehearse privately, by voice or chat, as many times as they want. Sessions run in 75 languages. Each roleplay can be opened from the company’s own LMS via LTI, or shared as a link. Afterwards, they see a skill-by-skill score, the transcript, and specific advice for the next attempt. Easygenerator doesn’t use customer data for AI model training.

At Equity Trust Company, which uses EasyCoach, managers went from about 15 to about 5 hours a week coaching new hires.

Best for: Companies wanting confident managers and clear reporting for leadership.

Limitations: It doesn’t replace managers or coaches. It gives people more practice between coaching moments. It also has no lifelike interactive avatars.

2. Yoodli

Overview: Yoodli lets employees rehearse workplace conversations with AI personas, then scores them on the company’s rubric.

Conversations it covers: Manager and leadership conversations, difficult conversations, sales calls, and interviewer training.

Best for: Organisations wanting on-camera or avatar practice.

Limitations: Sales enablement is a big part of its focus, so leadership scenarios aren’t its only priority.

3. VirtualSpeech

Overview: VirtualSpeech offers browser-based soft skills practice, with VR headsets as an option.

Conversations it covers: Feedback, performance reviews, customer de-escalation, sales, and interviews. Its AI characters can push back, stay quiet, or only open up once the learner earns it.

Best for: Teams that want a ready-made scenario library from day one.

Limitations: Custom scenarios based on your own products or policies are a paid add-on.

4. Mursion

Overview: Mursion runs avatar simulations that help staff build interpersonal skills.

Conversations it covers: Performance reviews, change management, leadership, and customer care.

Best for: Large firms wanting high-fidelity sessions, run by AI or a trained simulation specialist.

Limitations: Specialist-led sessions need to be scheduled in advance.

5. Skillsoft CAISY

Overview: CAISY is Skillsoft’s conversation simulator, sitting within the Percipio learning platform and its course catalog.

Conversations it covers: Constructive feedback to a direct report, team conflict, and customer concerns.

Best for: Companies already using Percipio.

Limitations: You need Percipio to use it.

Comparison table

Tool Best for Conversations covered How you practise Feedback after practice Reporting for leadership EasyCoach by Easygenerator Manager conversations with leadership visibility Feedback, underperformance, conflict, difficult one-to-ones Privately, by voice or chat Score per skill, transcript, advice By organisation, team, date range and roleplay Yoodli Video practice against your own rubric Leadership, difficult conversations, sales, interviews Video, chat, or avatar Rubric-based scores and examples Progress by goal and by group VirtualSpeech Ready-made scenario library Feedback, reviews, de-escalation, interviews Browser, with optional VR Scores against named criteria Admin reports, with transcripts shared only if the learner agrees Mursion High-fidelity avatar sessions Performance reviews, change, leadership Avatar simulations, AI or specialist-led Real-time personalised feedback Team progress dashboard Skillsoft CAISY Existing Percipio customers Feedback, team conflict, customer concerns Type or speak Feedback and a detailed report CAISY dashboard in Percipio

Worked example: a performance feedback conversation

The setup. The AI plays a Marketing Manager on the learner’s team. The learner plays the Head of Marketing. The Marketing Manager is strong and well-liked, but has missed several deadlines and doesn’t see the impact.

The AI’s attitude. Defensive.

What the manager practises. Three goals: explain the impact on the team, respond to defensiveness without softening the feedback, and agree on measurable next steps.

What the feedback covers. After the session, the manager sees how they scored on each of those three skills, reads back the transcript, and gets pointers for a second try.

FAQ

What’s the best tool for practicing difficult conversations at work?

EasyCoach is the best option. Managers rehearse privately against a realistic AI counterpart, then get a score per skill, a transcript, and practical advice.

How to use AI to prepare for a hard conversation

Write down the outcome you need, then describe the other person and how they might react. Practise with an AI roleplay tool, such as EasyCoach, or a general assistant. Run it several times, trying a different opening each round.

How to conduct a performance review

Prepare specific examples, open with the purpose of the meeting, and listen before responding. Be clear about expectations, then agree on measurable next steps. A performance appraisal works best when both sides leave knowing what happens next. Rehearsing first, with a colleague or a tool like EasyCoach, makes the real one calmer.

Does AI roleplay replace manager training or coaching?

No. Training teaches the principles, while coaches add judgement and context. AI roleplay adds the repetition in between, so managers walk into coaching sessions with real practice behind them.

Conclusion

EasyCoach by Easygenerator comes out on top for practising difficult conversations, thanks to private rehearsal, honest pushback, and reporting leadership can use.

Yoodli fits teams wanting video practice. VirtualSpeech suits firms wanting a ready library. Mursion works for high-fidelity avatar sessions.

CAISY suits existing Skillsoft clients. For managers who keep putting off that one conversation, EasyCoach is a practical first step.