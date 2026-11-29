A shopper lands on a product page for a tub of collagen powder. The buy box, the panel where she chooses how to buy, offers a one-time purchase or subscribe and save, which means repeat deliveries at a lower price. The subscription is already selected. If she changes nothing and clicks add to cart, she has subscribed.

In October my team, which runs Klaviyo and retention for subscription brands, captured the product pages of 203 US subscription brands on the same day and recorded every buy box, with a screenshot of each: which option was selected, how deep the discount ran and what the brand promised beside it. No brand’s private data was used. We started from 292 direct-to-consumer brands that sell a subscription and kept those that sold one on a US product page we could read.

Most brands make the subscription the default

Of the 197 brands whose default we could read, 136, or 69%, pre-select the subscription. Supplement and wellness brands lead at 80%, while beauty and personal care brands are split, at 46%. Brands that run Meta ads, on Facebook and Instagram, push harder still: 86% of them pre-select the subscription on their own product pages, and 91% on the pages their ads send people to. The full figures are in our subscribe and save benchmarks.

The discount most brands settle on

Among the 143 brands that show both prices, the median subscribe-and-save discount is 15% off the one-time price, and the middle half sit between 10% and 23%. Discounts deeper than 35% are rare. Most brands make the saving visible: 82% put a savings badge on the subscription, and 53% strike through the one-time price beside it.

The first renewal can be a price rise

One brand in eight runs an offer for the first order only, such as a deeper discount or a gift with the first box. That sells the first order, and it also makes the first renewal a price rise, arriving just as subscribers decide whether to stay. The store’s own subscription plans, which set what later orders cost, show the same gap: for 5 of the 99 brands whose plans we could read, the product page showed a discount at least 5 percentage points deeper than any plan charged, typically by 15 points. That count is a minimum, because some stores build the first-order price into the plans themselves.

What to put beside a pre-selected subscription

The study also shows what brands tell the shopper she is agreeing to. The two most common promises beside the subscription are free shipping, at 61% of brands, and a line saying the plan can be canceled or paused anytime, at 60%. If a store pre-selects, I would put the cancel or pause line right beside the option and price the first renewal the same as the first box, or tell the shopper plainly what the second box will cost. Then the shopper who subscribed by default knows what she agreed to.

George Kapernaros is the founder and CEO of YOCTO, a Klaviyo agency for subscription brands.