Millions of British households could be forced to pay an annual £180 television licence fee simply to watch Netflix and other streaming services under controversial Government plans to shore up the BBC’s finances.

The proposed overhaul would extend the licence fee beyond live television and BBC iPlayer, making it compulsory for viewers using subscription platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Discovery+, Paramount+, NOW and HBO Max.

The changes, drawn up by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, are expected to be announced before Christmas, according to The Times.

They would come into force in 2028 at the earliest, potentially exposing millions more households to a charge currently required only for watching live television or using BBC iPlayer.

The annual licence fee stands at £180, with anyone watching without one facing a penalty of up to £1,000.

YouTube and social media platforms including Instagram and TikTok are expected to remain exempt. BBC Radio listeners and readers of its news website would also not have to pay.

Ministers are expected to argue that widening the fee is necessary to secure the corporation’s long-term future as it grapples with mounting financial pressures and a shrinking budget.

The BBC has already axed programmes including Blankety Blank, Winterwatch, Live At The Apollo and Celebrity Mastermind as part of efforts to save £500million. Thousands of jobs have also been cut, prompting journalists belonging to the National Union of Journalists to vote in favour of industrial action over the threat of further redundancies.

A Whitehall source told The Times: “The BBC is a vital national asset. If we do nothing, your options are slow death or quick death.

“For it to survive, you need to put it on a firm financial footing. That is what we will choose.”

But the prospect of adding another compulsory charge to household bills is likely to provoke fierce opposition, particularly as families continue to face pressure on their living costs.

Critics warn that extending the licence fee could prompt customers to cancel streaming subscriptions, potentially damaging investment by international entertainment companies in the UK.

Ms Nandy has reportedly rejected more radical alternatives, including a household levy that would add £11 to bills, or moving towards paid subscription arrangements for the BBC.

The decision to exempt YouTube could also create tensions with the wider media industry. Although the platform is free to watch and much of its content is user-generated, television programmes are frequently clipped and uploaded there.

One source said the exemption was likely to “wind up the streamers”, adding: “So if this licence is intended to capture today’s TV watching, why wouldn’t it include YouTube?

Conservative Shadow Culture Secretary Rebecca Paul accused ministers of choosing an unpopular solution rather than tackling the BBC’s underlying problems.

“Rather than doing that difficult work, the Government appears to be reaching for the easy but overwhelmingly unpopular option of extending the licence fee to people using streaming services that have nothing to do with the BBC.

“The Prime Minister talks endlessly about giving hardworking families breathing space. Imposing yet another bill on millions of households makes a mockery of that aim.”

The proposals could also complicate relations with Washington. Donald Trump’s administration has repeatedly challenged what it regards as censorship and the targeting of American technology companies.

Sarah Elliott, spokeswoman for Republican Overseas UK, said the BBC appeared to be “riding on the backs of the successful American private companies”, arguing that it should produce “better content” instead.

“The Trump administration is going to act in the best interests of American companies,” she added. “This could complicate British-US relations, which are already very complicated due to world events.”

The dispute comes as Mr Trump pursues a $10billion defamation case against the BBC.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said: “Through the charter review, we are looking at a range of options, including how the licence fee could be reformed, but no final decisions have been made.

For viewers, however, the prospect of paying for the BBC even when watching rival streaming platforms threatens to turn an already contentious licence fee into a much wider battle over who should finance public broadcasting.