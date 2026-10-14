Labour rejects Tory bid to quit human rights convention over migrant deportations

MPs have rejected a Conservative attempt to withdraw the UK from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to facilitate the deportation of illegal migrants, intensifying the political battle over border control, public safety and plans to accommodate 1,256 men at a disused Ministry of Defence site in Bicester.

The motion was defeated by 309 votes to 113 — a majority of 196 — dealing a blow to the Conservatives’ push to make withdrawal from the convention a central weapon in tackling illegal migration.

The vote comes amid mounting local opposition to plans to house the men at the former MoD site, with residents in nearby Piddington having held a symbolic referendum last month in protest at Labour’s proposals.

In the Commons, Shadow Women and Equalities Minister Joy Morrissey urged MPs to support the motion, arguing that politicians had a duty to protect communities from the consequences of illegal migration.

She called on MPs to “stand up for our local communities to protect them from illegal migrant men”, and condemned what she described as their “horrific crimes”.

Such men, she argued, “should have been deported before they could roam our streets and forever change the lives of young women and girls”.

The intervention underscored the Conservatives’ attempt to frame the dispute as a question of public protection and the state’s ability to remove people who have no right to remain in Britain.

But the vote leaves the Government’s wider approach to migrant accommodation and deportation at the centre of a politically combustible row, with local residents’ concerns colliding with an increasingly bitter national debate over immigration.

Calum Miller, the Liberal Democrat MP for Bicester and Woodstock, which covers both Piddington and the MoD site, said the location was unsuitable for housing migrants.

He also acknowledged fears voiced by local residents about the safety of women and girls, saying he “understood why they are fearful today”.

But Mr Miller accused the Conservatives and Reform UK of attempting to turn the controversy into a racial dispute.

“It’s not a race issue, it’s a man issue,” he said.

His remarks highlighted the difficult political balancing act facing MPs, by recognising public anxiety over safety and the suitability of accommodation while resisting attempts to make the issue a proxy for a wider confrontation over race and immigration.

For residents near Bicester, the parliamentary argument is about more than constitutional law. It concerns who is housed in their area, how decisions are made, and whether ministers will take their concerns seriously.

For the Conservatives, the defeat is a setback in their campaign to make leaving the ECHR a prerequisite for tougher deportation powers. For opponents, the debate raises questions about whether withdrawal from the convention is the right answer to the challenges facing the immigration system.

The vote settled the motion. It did not settle the dispute over Bicester — or the broader political fight over how Britain controls its borders, protects the public and responds to communities that feel they have not been heard.