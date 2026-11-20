Andy Burnham has hinted that Labour could join a controversial European scheme to deport failed asylum seekers to Rwanda, just two years after the UK’s previous partnership with the east African country was scrapped.

The Prime Minister said his Brexit agreement with Brussels had “opens up” the possibility of closer cooperation on migrant returns, admitting he was “interested” in examining plans being pursued by several European governments.

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands have confirmed a deal to send failed asylum seekers to Rwanda, as European countries explore increasingly controversial ways of removing migrants who have no right to remain.

Until now, Labour has focused on securing bilateral agreements with countries willing to host deportation centres, known as return hubs. However, efforts by the Home Office and Foreign Office to find a suitable host nation have so far failed.

Mr Burnham’s remarks suggest the Government could now be prepared to look more closely at the approach adopted by European allies, potentially opening the door to a British version of the scheme.

He said: “What we are announcing today is probably the limit of what we can achieve in this Parliament, given what needs to be done to implement it, but we want to inform the Parliament after this one so that decisions can be taken about that long-term relationship.

“And part of that is, as you say, collaboration on immigration.

“And, you know, we, as part of this, will want to get closer to those discussions that are happening in Europe around third-country returns.

“We will be interested in finding out where Europe is up to on that, the member states that are pursuing those options, and that is all part of the opportunity that opens up as a result of this agreement.”

Britain and the European Union agreed on Friday to “establish a structured dialogue on migration”, with discussions covering arrangements for “returns to third countries”.

Officials believe the new framework could also strengthen intelligence-sharing and operational cooperation against the criminal gangs organising migrant smuggling across the Channel.

The announcement has provided fresh ammunition for the Conservatives, who have accused Labour of making a catastrophic mistake by abandoning the previous Rwanda partnership before it could begin.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said: “Andy Burnham has clearly noticed European countries are planning to deport their illegal immigrants to Rwanda – and decided he wants to learn more.

“This all makes clear what a catastrophic mistake it was for Labour to cancel the previous Conservative Rwanda partnership just days before it was due to start in July 2024.

“If Labour had allowed this plan to commence, the small boat crossings could have been ended by now.

That why the Conservative BORDERS plan is needed – so illegal immigrants are all deported. The Europeans are now coming round to this idea and it’s about time our Government did too.”

The dispute comes as the UK and Brussels prepare to implement a wider Channel Action Plan, with British taxpayers potentially contributing towards the cost of joint operations.

The agreement sets out an extensive programme of cooperation, covering irregular migration, border management, migrant smuggling networks and engagement with countries outside Europe.

A joint statement declared: “To this end, they will establish a Structured Dialogue on migration covering in particular the joint activities under the Channel Action Plan, action against irregular migration and migrant smuggling networks, strategic communication and border management, upstream cooperation and engagement with third countries, returns to third countries, pull factors for irregular migrants and legal pathways.

“The Dialogue will also provide a framework for developing new ways to prevent and counter irregular migration, including through the exchange of best practices and operational cooperation, in accordance with national, EU and international law.”

Mr Burnham has previously blamed Brexit for the small boats crisis and believes closer ties with Brussels could help tackle the crossings.

The emerging migration agreement could give Labour the opportunity to participate in the European five’s Rwanda arrangement or pursue a separate British return hub, although no decision to join the existing scheme has been announced.

Downing Street said the Channel Action Plan would involve UK specialists “joining forces to stop people smuggling and human trafficking, breaking up the criminal networks behind them, stopping people from abusing legal routes to come here, and working more closely with countries along the routes migrants take.

The two parties said: “We today commit to working closely together on joint activities under the Action Plan.

“This should include coordinated action to prevent and combat migrant smuggling and trafficking in human beings, including by disrupting the criminal supply chains underpinning them, addressing the drivers of irregular migration, preventing the misuse of legal migration channels and strengthening cooperation along key migratory routes.

“It should also enable work through relevant agencies, including Frontex, and more reciprocal information exchanges between interested EU Member States and the United Kingdom.

“Given the shared nature of these challenges, any new joint activities should be underpinned by a joint commitment, including, where appropriate, financial contributions, reflecting the shared roles and responsibilities for them.”

The prospect of closer European cooperation comes as the Government faces mounting scrutiny over the sums being spent on attempts to stop migrants crossing the Channel.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood agreed in April to provide France with another £500 million to fund increased police patrols, a new vessel to intercept migrant taxi boats, two helicopters, drones and a camera surveillance system.

The Home Office is also due to hand Paris a further £160 million to test new tactics aimed at preventing Channel crossings.

The latest payments have provoked criticism, with opponents warning that the cost of Britain’s arrangements with Emmanuel Macron’s Government is spiralling.

The three-year package will take the total amount handed to France to a staggering £1.335 billion.

For Labour, the emerging Rwanda question presents an uncomfortable political challenge. Having scrapped the previous Conservative scheme, the Government is now signalling an interest in the very model that several European countries are pursuing.

Whether that interest translates into a concrete deportation agreement remains to be seen. But Mr Burnham’s comments mark a significant shift in the debate over how Britain intends to remove failed asylum seekers — and raise fresh questions about why Labour abandoned the Rwanda partnership in the first place.