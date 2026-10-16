Palantir, small boats and Westminster’s unsettled problems

From government technology contracts to Channel crossings and arrests over online communication, Britain is facing growing questions about the effectiveness and accountability of its institutions.

Palantir’s expanding role in British public services

The British government’s expanding relationship with US technology company Palantir has raised concerns about privacy, public spending and the growing dependence of state institutions on private technology suppliers.

In 2023, a consortium led by Palantir signed a seven-year contract that is worth up to £330 million to develop NHS England’s Federated Data Platform. Designed to help hospitals manage waiting lists and resources, the system was introduced as a way to improve efficiency across the health service.

Palantir’s involvement expanded in September 2025, when the Ministry of Defence announced a strategic partnership involving artificial intelligence and military decision-making, alongside plans for up to £1.5 billion of investment in Britain.

Questions over oversight and value for money

The agreements have attracted scrutiny because of Palantir’s wider work with defence and intelligence organisations. Critics question whether sensitive public services should rely so heavily on a private American company.

NHS England insists that Palantir cannot commercialise patient data or use them to develop its own products. Nevertheless, concerns remain about transparency, oversight and whether the technology delivers sufficient value.

Reporting by the Financial Times, based on Freedom of Information requests, found that more than 20 NHS trusts had stopped using Palantir’s waiting-list management tools. Some hospitals could not verify how much of the reported improvement was directly attributed to the software.

Beyond individual contracts, there is a wider concern about the state’s growing ability to collect, combine and analyse information. Such systems can improve decision-making, but their use also raises questions about access, safeguards and whether existing oversight can keep pace with technological change.

Online arrests and freedom of expression

Government accountability has also come under scrutiny over the policing of online communications.

Figures obtained by The Times through Freedom of Information requests indicated more than 12,000 arrests annually under provisions of the Communications Act 2003 and the Malicious Communications Act 1988.

The House of Lords Library has noted that centralised arrest statistics for these specific offences are unavailable. Arrests should not be confused with convictions.

Nevertheless, the figures have intensified debate over the balance between tackling harmful communications and protecting lawful expression.

In Miller v College of Policing, the Court of Appeal ruled in 2021 that guidance on recording non-crime hate incidents interfered disproportionately with freedom of expression. The judgment highlighted the risk that such practices could discourage lawful public debate.

There is no established evidence linking Palantir to arrests over social media posts. While the two issues are separate, both raise concerns about how government powers are overseen as digital technology plays a growing role in public administration.

Small boats and the immigration debate

Immigration remains another major test for Westminster.

Despite repeated government promises to tackle irregular migration, small boats continue crossing the English Channel. Provisional Home Office figures recorded 1,620 arrivals between 2 and 6 October 2026, including 609 on 5 October alone.

Crossings fluctuate considerably, and no arrivals were recorded on 30 September or 1 October. Yet the continuing journeys have kept border security at the centre of political debate.

According to the Office for National Statistics, net migration fell from 331,000 in the year ending December 2024 to 171,000 in the year ending December 2025.

Public concern, however, remains high. In September 2026, 44 per cent of respondents to the Ipsos Issues Index identified immigration as an important issue facing Britain.

Housing, community cohesion and national identity

The debate extends beyond border controls to housing, employment, public services and national identity. The government’s 2025 immigration white paper acknowledged pressures associated with high migration and criticised excessive reliance on overseas recruitment.

For some communities, rapid demographic change has also prompted concerns about integration, shared values and the preservation of British traditions. These anxieties have become part of the political argument over whether governments have done enough to help newcomers integrate and support communities experiencing significant change.

Research commissioned by the Migration Advisory Committee found that immigration can increase housing costs, although the effect depends heavily on housing supply. Research by British Future and the Belong Network found no automatic relationship between immigration and weaker community cohesion, pointing instead to factors including deprivation and integration.

Concerns about British identity remain politically important, but the evidence does not suggest that immigration necessarily undermines it.

Portsmouth and the right to peaceful protest

The issue also raises questions about social inequality and the treatment of different groups. In Portsmouth, migrants received assistance following a rescue coordinated by HM Coastguard, while police used batons and PAVA spray during protests over their arrival. Police attributed their response to disorder and aggression. But how can the government fulfil its obligations towards asylum seekers while protecting the right to peaceful protest and addressing the concerns of local communities?

Reform UK and the political aftermath

Reform UK has taken advantage of dissatisfaction over immigration, advocating tougher restrictions and accusing established parties of failing to control Britain’s borders.

Its rise has increased pressure on the Labour and the Conservative parties. The Conservatives face criticism over their record in government, while Labour must show that its policies can bring lasting improvements.

The challenge is that falling net migration has not removed public concern about small boats. Similarly, investment in government technology has not addressed questions about the use of public money or the handling of sensitive information.

These disputes have different causes, but they share one political consequence: growing pressure on governments to show that their decisions can produce outcomes, but at the same time, it remains subject to effective scrutiny.

The problem Westminster cannot resolve

Successive prime ministers have promised to build stronger borders, better public services and greater public confidence. Some policies have delivered significant changes, but the key problems remain entrenched.

Palantir’s expanding role continues to raise questions over oversight. Channel crossings remain politically contentious despite falling net migration. Police powers over online communications continue to provoke debate about freedom of expression.

Prime ministers come and go, each promising to fix Britain’s long-standing problems. Yet disputes over immigration, public services and government accountability continue to accumulate, often outlasting the politicians who pledged to resolve them. For Westminster, the problem is no longer a shortage of promises, but the repeated failure to deliver lasting solutions. With public confidence under pressure, there is little indication that another change of leadership alone will break the cycle.