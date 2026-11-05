French presidential hopeful threatens to tear up Channel migrant deal over ‘open-borders Burnham’ policies

A leading contender for the French presidency has threatened to dismantle key migration agreements with Britain, accusing the government of pursuing “shocking” policies that encourage migrants to cross the Channel while expecting French authorities to bear the cost of stopping them.

Edouard Philippe, who served as prime minister under Emmanuel Macron, said it was “incoherent” for France to police the departure points for small boats while Britain maintained rules that, in his view, continued to attract illegal arrivals. He vowed to demand more money from London and tougher migration measures, warning that he would terminate existing arrangements if Britain refused to comply.

The intervention threatens to reopen tensions over one of the most politically sensitive aspects of UK-France relations, with the number of small-boat arrivals continuing to rise and migration dominating political debate on both sides of the Channel.

Speaking during a visit to Zuydcoote, near Dunkirk, Philippe said he would “significantly review our relationship with Britain” if elected president, according to The Times.

At the centre of his threat is the Touquet treaty, which allows British and French border officers to operate in each other’s territories. Philippe said he would seek to renegotiate the agreement and abandon it altogether if Paris failed to secure what it wanted.

“We must obtain more from the English, renegotiate the Touquet treaty and, if we do not get what we want, terminate it,” he said.

“It is unacceptable that the funding offered by the UK is insufficient relative to the expenses incurred by France, and it is unacceptable… that the UK maintains rules on its territory that invite migrants to cross the Channel.”

His demands put pressure on a three-year agreement struck in April between Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and the French government. Under the deal, Britain committed £662mn to help France prevent migrants from leaving its northern coastline. The package covers roughly half of the French policing operation and provides equipment including drones and a specialist vessel designed to intercept so-called migrant taxi boats.

Philippe described the arrangement as “unsatisfactory”, arguing that British taxpayers should cover the full cost of France’s efforts to police the departure points.

But his criticism goes beyond funding. He attacked what he characterised as Britain’s failure to remove people who arrive illegally, claiming that nearly two-thirds of small-boat migrants receive asylum or residency rights. He also argued that those ordered to leave can effectively remain in Britain and continue working illegally.

Lamenting what he called an “extremely shocking situation”, Philippe said the UK’s approach “imposes a burden on France”.

He also called for Brussels to take a tougher position towards Britain, suggesting that the consequences of the Channel crisis were spreading beyond the two countries as crossings and migration pressures increasingly affected neighbouring Belgium and the Netherlands.

The remarks are likely to intensify political pressure on Prime Minister Andy Burnham, whose government has faced mounting scrutiny over the continuing arrivals. More than 10,000 migrants have crossed the Channel since he replaced Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street on July 20, according to the figures supplied. More than 1,600 arrived in just four days last week, following a fortnight in which no new crossings were recorded.

The Conservatives seized on Philippe’s intervention as evidence that Britain’s migration policy was damaging relations with European neighbours.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp told the Daily Mail: “Open-borders Burnham has done nothing to tackle illegal immigration, and his watering down of settlement reforms will only make the problem worse by keeping the incentives to come here illegally firmly in place.

“We need to smash those incentives entirely by deporting illegal immigrants and ending benefits for foreign nationals. There must be no reward for breaking into Britain.

“Only the Conservatives have the backbone to deliver a borders plan including leaving the ECHR and deporting all illegal immigrants. That is how we end the crisis in the Channel.”

Philippe’s intervention exposes the fragility of the cross-Channel partnership: Britain relies on French enforcement to prevent departures, while Paris argues that London’s domestic policies undermine those efforts. His threat to tear up the treaty turns that longstanding disagreement into a potential diplomatic confrontation — and raises the prospect that the political battle over migration could reshape the border arrangements themselves.