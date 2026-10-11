Kyiv warns ‘prepare for three days without power’ as strikes cripple vital infrastructure

Kyiv has urged residents to prepare for at least three days without electricity, heating or running water as Russian strikes continue to batter critical infrastructure, raising fresh concerns over the Ukrainian capital’s ability to withstand another winter of attacks.

In an emergency preparedness advisory issued on Sunday, October 11, the Kyiv City State Administration called on households to stockpile essential supplies, secure backup power and insulate their homes against falling temperatures as the threat of prolonged utility disruptions grows.

The warning follows a weekend of Russian drone and ballistic missile strikes that damaged electrical infrastructure across the wider Kyiv region, disrupting metro services, stopping electric trams and trolleybuses, and temporarily depriving residential districts of running water.

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The city’s guidance reflects the practical challenges facing millions of residents as Ukraine prepares for winter under continued Russian attacks on its energy and municipal networks.

Officials recommended that households maintain emergency provisions sufficient to last at least 72 hours without access to essential services.

Each adult should have three litres of drinking water available per day, alongside a further 10 to 12 litres of technical water for sanitation and domestic hygiene, the administration advised.

Residents were also urged to store non-perishable food that does not require refrigeration or cooking with electricity, reducing dependence on household appliances during a blackout.

Power banks and portable charging stations should be charged in advance, while emergency lighting supplies should include torches, battery-powered lamps, candles, matches and spare batteries.

The administration also warned residents to take steps to preserve heat inside their homes if central heating systems fail.

Households were advised to seal gaps around windows, inspect insulation and install reflective insulation material, including foil-backed foam, between interior walls and radiators to improve heat retention.

The recommendations come as Ukraine faces the prospect of another winter in which attacks on energy infrastructure could leave homes, transport systems and essential municipal services vulnerable to disruption.

The weekend’s strikes illustrated how damage to a single part of the electricity network can trigger consequences across an entire city.

On Saturday morning, damage to a critical electrical installation in the wider Kyiv region caused sharp voltage fluctuations, forcing operators to suspend train services and escalators across all three lines of the capital’s metro network.

Kyivpastrans, the city’s ground transport operator, also halted electric trolleybus and tram services in the Solomianskyi, Pecherskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Darnytskyi districts.

Emergency power cuts were introduced in the Pivdenna Borshchahivka neighbourhood as energy dispatchers attempted to manage the instability.

Water supplies were also affected when electrical problems disabled municipal pumping stations, leaving taps dry across several residential districts. Utility engineers subsequently restored baseline water pressure.

The strikes caused damage beyond the energy network. Falling drone debris hit an eight-storey commercial office building and a 25-storey residential tower in the Solomianskyi district, while debris was also reported in Podilskyi.

Later on Saturday, a Russian ballistic missile struck a restaurant building in the northern Obolonskyi district, injuring civilians and scattering missile fragments across a neighbouring residential courtyard.

The attacks underline the interconnected nature of Kyiv’s infrastructure: electricity disruptions can rapidly affect public transport, water distribution and the ability of residents to maintain basic living conditions.

Municipal officials also highlighted the dangers posed by blackouts after dark, advising pedestrians to wear reflective clothing, armbands or reflective strips on sleeves and backpacks to remain visible to drivers when street lighting is unavailable.

For residents, the message is to prepare before essential services fail rather than wait until an emergency leaves shops, transport and communications disrupted.

The administration’s recommendations do not establish that Kyiv is certain to experience a citywide outage. They do, however, reflect the risks posed by repeated attacks on infrastructure that millions of people depend on for heat, water and electricity.

As temperatures fall, the resilience of those systems will become increasingly important. For Kyiv, preparing households for three days without basic utilities is another reminder that Russia’s campaign against Ukraine extends beyond the battlefield, placing the infrastructure of civilian life under continuing pressure.