‘A greater risk of war’: Britons urged to stockpile six essentials as security fears continue to grow

From bottled water and long-life food to emergency radios and medication, a leading resilience expert says households should prepare for disruption before it happens, as ministers warn of growing threats to Britain’s critical infrastructure.

Britons are being urged to rethink what they keep in their homes as warnings over cyberattacks, extreme weather and national security threats intensify, with a leading academic identifying six essential items households should have ready before an emergency strikes.

Professor Hannah Cloke, a leading expert in risk and resilience, says the public are right to be concerned about the risks facing the country, but insists preparation should replace panic.

Her advice comes amid a growing Government push to encourage households to maintain at least 72 hours of essential supplies, following warnings from ministers that Britain faces an increasingly uncertain security environment.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has previously urged families to stock up on food, water and other necessities, warning that the country faces “a greater risk of war than at any point in my lifetime”.

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The Government’s message is increasingly clear: households cannot assume that electricity, communications, transport, supermarkets or electronic payments will always be available.

Speaking to Channel 4, Professor Cloke drew an important distinction between being frightened and being prepared.

“It’s right to be concerned. So, that’s an important difference from not being frightened, but being concerned,” she said.

Her recommended household checklist includes six essentials:

Bottled drinking water: Enough to maintain basic hydration if supplies are temporarily interrupted. Long-lasting food: Non-perishable provisions that can be eaten without relying on normal cooking facilities. A torch: Essential when electricity supplies fail, particularly during prolonged outages. Spare batteries: To keep torches and other essential equipment functioning. A month’s supply of medication: Particularly important for people with ongoing prescriptions who may struggle to access pharmacies during disruption. A wind-up radio: Providing access to emergency broadcasts when mobile networks, internet connections and conventional communications become unreliable.

For households in flood-prone areas, Cloke also recommends preparing an emergency grab-bag containing important documents, spare medication and essential items for young children.

The advice reflects a growing recognition that modern households are heavily dependent on infrastructure that can be disrupted by events beyond their control.

Recent cyberattacks targeting supermarket refrigeration systems across ten European countries have illustrated how quickly digital disruption can create physical consequences. Meat suppliers in Britain were among those affected, although no food produce was impacted.

Such incidents underline why resilience is no longer simply a matter for emergency services and government departments. The ability of individual households to cope with temporary disruption is becoming an increasingly important part of national preparedness.

However, Cloke is keen to discourage panic-buying or unnecessary expenditure.

“A nice calm preparation is what’s required. So, it’s that British advice of keep calm and carry on,” she said.

The Government’s guidance similarly recommends keeping three days of drinking water and non-perishable food, alongside cash in case card payments and cash machines become unavailable.

The underlying message is straightforward. Nobody is suggesting households should expect an imminent catastrophe, but assuming that essential services will always function perfectly is an increasingly risky approach.

As Britain confronts threats ranging from extreme weather to cyber warfare, three days of supplies may prove a relatively modest investment in peace of mind.

The most important preparation, however, is doing it before everyone else suddenly realises they should.