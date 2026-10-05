London power cut exposes vulnerability of capital’s infrastructure as thousands lose electricity

London’s financial centre was briefly plunged into darkness on Monday after a fault in an underground electricity cable disrupted power to thousands of homes, businesses and public services across the capital.

The outage began at about 10.30am in the Shoreditch area, affecting 32 postcodes and spreading across parts of east and north London, the City of London, Islington, Hackney and Westminster.

For a city whose financial markets and business districts depend on uninterrupted electricity and communications, the incident offered a reminder of the fragility of critical infrastructure beneath the capital’s streets.

UK Power Networks said engineers had restored supplies by 11.08am after rerouting electricity around the damaged section of the network.

“We apologise for the inconvenience after a fault developed on our underground network in the Shoreditch area at 10.30am today,” the company said.

“Power supplies were interrupted to several thousand properties and our engineers worked as quickly as is safely possible to reroute electricity to those affected, in stages, until 11.08am when all were back on supply.”

The disruption was nevertheless sufficient to affect offices, retailers and transport infrastructure during the working day.

At Liverpool Street, one of the UK’s busiest railway stations, commuters reported blank information boards as the outage disrupted normal operations. Images circulated on social media showed travellers gathering around the station as they attempted to establish whether services were operating normally.

Great Northern, which operates services between London and destinations including Cambridge and Peterborough, warned that power loss had affected platform lighting at Essex Road.

“Due to power cut affecting the platform lighting at Essex Road, services will not be stopping at this station,” the operator said on X.

“You will need to travel via Old Street or Highbury & Islington to complete your journey and allow extra time to arrive at your destination.”

Transport for London said some traffic signals and CCTV cameras in Hackney were also affected, although there was no significant impact on traffic.

Inside offices across the City, the sudden loss of power provided a stark illustration of how dependent modern workplaces have become on a constant flow of electricity.

One office worker at Finsbury Square, near Moorgate, described the moment the building went dark.

“All power went off, including all the lights and TVs and Wi-Fi.

“It was incredibly eerie and silent, and we could see through the glass atrium that all the floors in the building had lost power,” the worker told the London Standard.

A finance analyst working in the City said the disruption had “affected us a little”, with some computer equipment and lighting knocked out.

“Some monitors weren’t working, and a few lights are out in one section of the office,” he said.

The consequences extended beyond offices. A pharmacy in the affected area also reported losing power, raising concerns about disruption for customers trying to collect prescriptions.

The episode was relatively short-lived, with electricity restored across the affected properties within less than an hour. But its timing and location highlighted the increasingly critical role played by resilient infrastructure in one of the world’s major financial centres.

For businesses operating in the City, even a brief interruption can disrupt communications, access systems, payment equipment and the technology underpinning daily operations.

The incident also came as London’s transport network continues to rely on increasingly interconnected infrastructure, meaning a fault in one part of the electricity system can quickly produce knock-on effects elsewhere.

UK Power Networks said its engineers had worked to restore supplies safely and progressively rather than immediately reconnecting every affected property.

The company has not indicated that the incident was anything other than an underground cable fault.

For London, however, the episode provided a brief glimpse of what happens when one of the capital’s least visible systems — the electricity network beneath its streets — stops working.

The lights returned within minutes. The disruption to commuters and businesses reminded everyone how much of the capital’s economy depends on keeping the lights on.