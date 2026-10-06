Neso calls for extra power generation as UK faces evening electricity margin squeeze

Britain’s electricity system operator has asked power generators to make additional capacity available on Tuesday evening, highlighting the narrow margins that can emerge between expected supply and demand during peak periods.

The National Energy System Operator (Neso) issued an electricity margin notice covering 3pm to 11pm, citing an expected shortfall of 1,880 megawatts in the system’s available margin.

The notice is a market signal rather than a warning of imminent power cuts. It gives generators an opportunity to bring additional capacity online, increasing the buffer between electricity demand and available supply.

Neso said the measure was “routine and precautionary” and stressed that Britain’s electricity system remained secure.

“Neso has issued an electricity margin notice for this evening’s peak period, which is a routine and precautionary measure giving market participants the opportunity to make additional generation capacity available,” a spokesman said.

“There is no risk to customer electricity supplies, this is not a warning of power cuts, customers do not need to take action and Great Britain’s electricity system remains secure.”

The notice illustrates the operational challenge facing Britain’s electricity market as the system balances variable generation, conventional power stations and fluctuating demand.

An electricity margin notice does not mean that generation is insufficient to meet consumption. Instead, it signals that Neso would prefer a larger reserve of capacity to be available if demand rises unexpectedly or some generation becomes unavailable.

Generators can respond by increasing output or making additional capacity available to the market, allowing the system operator to strengthen its contingency margin during the busiest hours.

The latest notice follows a similar intervention last week, which Neso subsequently cancelled after market participants addressed the potential shortfall.

For electricity consumers, the immediate implications are limited. Neso has explicitly said customers do not need to alter their behaviour.

But the episode demonstrates why maintaining sufficient spare capacity remains central to the resilience of Britain’s power system, particularly during evening peaks when demand is typically elevated and unexpected changes in generation can quickly narrow the available buffer.