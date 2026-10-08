Kremlin’s shell game exposed: Britain targets oil smugglers, crypto networks and missile suppliers

Britain has widened its sanctions campaign against Russia with 38 new designations targeting the oil trade, ageing tanker fleets, cryptocurrency networks and suppliers of goods used to sustain Moscow’s military-industrial complex.

The measures, announced on October 8, are designed to attack the infrastructure that allows Russia to continue financing its war in Ukraine despite western restrictions, extending pressure beyond individual companies to the networks that move Russian oil, money and military technology around the global economy.

The latest package includes two Russian oil companies, 12 vessels linked to the country’s so-called shadow fleet, three cryptocurrency exchanges, two payment platforms and 17 companies and individuals accused of supplying goods considered critical to Russia’s war effort.

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The UK government said the sanctions were intended to disrupt three interconnected pillars of Russia’s war economy; the production and export of oil, access to financial services and the international procurement of machinery and technology needed for weapons production.

“The message is simple: if you help Russia fund or equip this war, you will face the consequences,” the government said.

“The UK was the first country in the G7 to sanction the top four Russian oil companies,” the press statement reads.

The move comes as Western governments attempt to close loopholes that have allowed Moscow to maintain energy revenues and access to international markets despite years of sanctions.

Oil remains the centre of Russia’s war economy

Britain has sanctioned Zarubezhneft and INK Capital, two Russian oil companies that the government says form part of the infrastructure supporting Moscow’s energy revenues.

The UK said it was the first G7 country to sanction Russia’s four largest oil companies and that the latest measures mean British sanctions now cover more than 90 per cent of Russia’s total oil production capacity.

The objective is not simply to prevent sanctioned companies from selling crude. London is also attempting to make it harder for Russian producers to disguise the origin of their exports by transferring oil through entities that have not yet been sanctioned.

The government said the latest measures would help disrupt efforts by major Russian oil companies to “rebadge” their oil under the name of an unsanctioned entity.

That reflects a broader shift in western sanctions policy. Rather than relying exclusively on restrictions against large Russian companies, governments are increasingly targeting the intermediaries, vessels, financial channels and trading structures that allow sanctioned commodities to continue reaching international buyers.

Shadow fleet becomes a major sanctions target

Twelve additional oil tankers have been added to Britain’s sanctions list, taking the number of vessels targeted as part of Russia’s shadow fleet to more than 600.

The vessels form part of an increasingly important parallel shipping system that has emerged since the introduction of Western restrictions on Russian oil.

Many shadow fleet tankers are more than 20 years old and are accused of using deceptive practices to obscure their movements or ownership. Some operate under flags that make it harder for Western authorities to establish effective oversight.

For Moscow, the fleet has become a crucial component of the effort to keep oil flowing despite restrictions on conventional shipping, insurance and financial services.

For Western governments, it has also become an increasingly visible source of sanctions risk, particularly because older vessels can present additional environmental and maritime safety concerns.

Britain said its latest measures would therefore target not only vessels already transporting Russian oil but also the wider supply chains and networks supporting their operations.

The expansion to more than 600 sanctioned vessels demonstrates the scale of the challenge facing western policymakers: Russia’s ability to redirect trade has created an extensive ecosystem designed to keep its energy exports moving.

Crypto networks bring sanctions battle into financial system

The latest package also targets Russia’s access to alternative financial infrastructure.

Britain has sanctioned three cryptocurrency exchanges and two payment platforms, including several entities linked to Kyrgyzstan, alongside an individual.

The government suspects the organisations have been used to circumvent financial sanctions imposed on Russia. Two are alleged to have processed or facilitated transactions involving the A7 network, which London describes as a Kremlin-backed illicit finance network.

The network reportedly claimed last year to have moved more than $90bn — a sum equivalent to roughly half of Russia’s annual military expenditure.

The figure illustrates the potential scale of the alternative financial channels that Western governments are attempting to disrupt.

By targeting crypto exchanges and payment providers, Britain is seeking to make it harder for sanctioned Russian entities to move money outside conventional banking channels and access international financial infrastructure.

The measures also underline the increasingly blurred boundary between traditional sanctions enforcement and the regulation of digital assets.

Closing the machinery pipeline

The final element of the package focuses on the industrial inputs required to keep Russia’s weapons factories operating.

Seventeen companies and individuals have been designated over their alleged involvement in supplying Common High Priority goods — items identified by the UK, US and EU as particularly important to Russia’s continued war effort.

The targets include Russian importers of machine tools, electronics and materials used in the production of ballistic missiles and drones.

The significance of machine tools is particularly acute. Precision manufacturing equipment is difficult to replace quickly and is fundamental to the production of advanced military hardware.

Britain said the supply chains are international, with Russia using third countries to conceal the destination of restricted goods.

The latest measures include a European national accused of ties to a third-country entity exporting machine tools to Russia.

For Western policymakers, the challenge is therefore no longer simply identifying Russian companies involved in weapons production. It is tracing the global commercial networks that supply them.

The sanctions package represents an attempt to tighten several points of pressure simultaneously: reduce the money Russia earns from oil, constrain the ships carrying it, disrupt alternative financial channels and restrict access to the industrial technology needed to sustain its military production.

The effectiveness of such measures will ultimately depend on enforcement beyond Britain’s borders. Russia has demonstrated a substantial ability to reroute trade through third countries and alternative financial systems.

But by targeting the infrastructure around Russia’s war economy rather than individual Russian entities alone, Britain is seeking to make circumvention increasingly expensive, complicated and risky — raising the cost of maintaining a war that continues to depend on global trade, finance and technology.