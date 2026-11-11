British steelmakers warn tariff loophole could drive manufacturing overseas

Britain risks protecting its steel industry at the expense of the manufacturers that depend on it, with a Yorkshire steelwork business warning that a loophole in the Government’s new tariff regime could make importing finished products more attractive than producing them domestically.

Tadweld, a specialist steelwork manufacturer based in Tadcaster, is calling for a public inquiry into the future of the UK steel industry, arguing that ministers must examine the impact of trade policy across the entire supply chain — from primary steel production to fabrication and finished goods.

The company says the Government’s new steel trade measures, introduced in July 2026, have created an imbalance that could leave British manufacturers facing higher costs than overseas competitors.

The regime cuts tariff-free import quotas for specified steel products by 51 per cent and raises tariffs on imports above those quotas to 50 per cent. But many fabricated and derivative steel products remain outside its scope.

That distinction matters. UK manufacturers buying imported steel to turn into finished products can face higher raw-material costs, while overseas businesses may be able to import certain fabricated products into Britain without facing equivalent tariff pressures.

The result, Tadweld argues, is a policy that could protect domestic steel production while weakening the economics of manufacturing with that steel in the UK.

“Why should it cost more to make something in Britain than to manufacture it overseas and import the finished product?” said Chris Houston, the company’s managing director.

“The Government has introduced tariffs to protect British steel production, but there is a fundamental flaw in the approach. If you’re making steelwork abroad, you can potentially bring the finished product into the UK without facing the same tariff pressures as a British manufacturer buying the raw steel and doing all the fabrication here.”

Mr Houston said the country risked making it easier to import manufacturing than to support it at home, calling for an inquiry to establish whether the measures were achieving their intended purpose.

The warning comes as the industry approaches another significant change to Britain’s steel supply chain. Tadweld argues that ministers need to assess how the various policies interact, rather than judging the success of steel tariffs solely by their effect on domestic producers.

The Government has previously acknowledged concerns that imports of semi-finished and fabricated steel products could be used to circumvent tariff measures. It has pledged to monitor developments and review the regime after 12 months.

But Tadweld believes that monitoring alone will not provide the wider assessment needed to understand the consequences for fabricators, manufacturers, distributors and customers.

The company points to the sharp increases it has already faced in the cost of key materials. It has reported rises of 24.51 per cent in mild steel sections, 30.63 per cent in aluminium sections and 5.94 per cent in stainless steel sheets.

Those figures reflect prices paid by the business rather than theoretical market forecasts, illustrating the pressure manufacturers are being forced to absorb as they compete for work.

The concern is that higher input costs could make British fabricators less competitive against overseas rivals, particularly where imported finished products are not subject to equivalent charges.

“We could reach the end of 2027 having spent millions trying to protect British steel production, only to discover that more of the actual manufacturing work has moved overseas because the economics simply don’t stack up for UK fabricators,” Mr Houston said.

“You cannot build a strong manufacturing economy by protecting the raw material while making it harder for the businesses that use it to survive.”

The debate exposes a difficult question for ministers: how to shield a strategically important domestic steel industry from international competition without imposing costs that undermine the wider manufacturing base.

Steel production and fabrication are closely linked, but they face different competitive pressures. Measures that raise the cost of imported raw materials may support domestic producers, while simultaneously increasing expenses for businesses that transform those materials into structures and components.

If overseas competitors can sell finished products into Britain without bearing comparable costs, domestic manufacturers could lose orders even as the Government seeks to strengthen the country’s industrial capacity.

Tadweld wants a public inquiry to bring together businesses across the supply chain and establish whether the current approach is creating unintended incentives to move production abroad.

The company says Britain needs a coherent steel strategy that supports every stage of the process, rather than treating the protection of primary production as an end in itself.

“We want to see British steel used in British manufacturing, and we want to see British businesses winning the work,” Mr Houston said. “But that requires a level playing field.”

He said 2027 should be an opportunity to strengthen domestic manufacturing rather than another year spent managing the consequences of policies that do not work for every part of the industry.

“Protecting steel production is important, but protecting the ability to manufacture in Britain is just as important. The two should go hand in hand.”

For ministers, the challenge will be ensuring that efforts to defend one of Britain’s foundational industries do not inadvertently accelerate the loss of the manufacturing businesses that give it a domestic market.