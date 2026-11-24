Shoplifters who repeatedly target Britain’s high streets will face prison under a Conservative government, Kemi Badenoch has pledged, as she announced plans for an expansion of the prison estate by 50,000 places.

The Tory leader said the party would end what she described as a system in which criminals could steal from shops, evade meaningful punishment and return to the streets. Her proposals would also reverse Labour’s early release scheme and restore the use of short custodial sentences.

Mrs Badenoch said: “People are fed up watching criminals getting away with crime.

“We have all seen shoplifters scooping up armfuls of goods and brazenly walking past security guards. Shampoo and steak locked up in Sainsbury’s.

“Masked men cycling up behind you in broad daylight and stealing your phone. Even when these people are caught, they are not being sent to prison because there are not enough spaces.”

The Conservatives claim their proposed rebuilding programme would mean up to 80,000 offenders a year spending longer behind bars. The party would scrap Labour’s early release arrangements, under which some prisoners can be freed after serving as little as a third of their sentence.

A Tory government would also overturn Labour’s presumption against short prison sentences, which means most sentences of less than 12 months are suspended.

The plans include legislation that would allow ministers to override planning obstacles and speed up land acquisition for new prisons. Several ageing Victorian jails would be replaced with modern facilities intended to give prison officers greater ability to tackle problems including the drugs trade behind bars.

Nick Timothy, the Conservative shadow justice secretary, said: “We’ll reverse Labour’s early release schemes in full.

“We’ll restore shorter sentences, so crimes like carrying a knife come with consequences. And we’ll send to prison anybody who is guilty of a violent crime, or convicted for stealing repeatedly.”

Labour defends early release policy

Labour has argued that its expanded early release scheme is necessary to ease overcrowding and prevent the prison system from collapsing under pressure.

About 5,000 prisoners are scheduled to be released in stages over the next year, down from an initial figure of 6,000. Ministers reduced the number after exempting rapists and the most serious child sex offenders from the scheme following a backlash.

The Government has also pledged to create thousands of additional prison places, blaming the previous Conservative administration for failing to invest sufficiently in the estate.

A Labour spokesperson said: “When it comes to leaving the prisons estate on the verge of collapse, the Tories are guilty as charged.

“They should be apologising to victims of crime who they badly let down rather than spending time lecturing others who are fixing the mess they left behind.

“Nobody believes the Tories would build 50,000 new prison places given they only added a dismal 500 places while in government. Labour is delivering the largest prison building programme since the Victorian era so victims of crime get the justice they deserve. We are keeping the most serious offenders behind bars, while preventing the prison system we inherited from collapsing, and expanding capacity at pace.”