‘Released, recalled, repeat’ as Police chief delivers brutal assessment of Labour’s prison experiment

Labour’s early prison release programme has come under renewed pressure after Greater Manchester’s police chief revealed that more than one in five prisoners freed early in the region during October have already been detained again.

Sir Stephen Watson, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, described the figures as a “real problem” for officers already struggling to manage the consequences of repeat offending, raising fresh questions about the Government’s efforts to ease overcrowding by releasing inmates before the end of their sentences.

“The fact of the matter is 22 per cent of everybody that’s been released [in October] are already back inside in Greater Manchester,” he said.

“We’re talking about highly recidivist people, so I’m not going to stand here and say this is an entirely good thing.”

His intervention came as another 650 prisoners were released on Wednesday in the third phase of Labour’s early release scheme, despite mounting criticism over the risks posed by allowing offenders back into communities after serving only a fraction of their sentences.

The latest releases include people convicted of affray, burglary, domestic abuse and stalking. Some offenders convicted of wounding, grievous bodily harm with intent and lower-level firearms offences are also eligible under the scheme.

Labour released 1,350 prisoners early in two waves last month, although some have since been recalled to custody.

The growing number of returns is causing frustration among inmates as well as police. One prisoner leaving HMP Brixton on Tuesday, who declined to give his name, said those released in the previous wave were already being brought back.

He said he had received a letter informing him of his own early release, but questioned whether the programme was achieving its intended purpose.

“People have been getting recalled. It’s not down to the prison, it’s down to them being late, not signing on – if you miss one appointment you’re in straight away,” he said.

“They’re not giving people a chance to breathe out there and now the prisons are full again. All the people they’ve released technically they’re all back in.”

The comments highlight the operational difficulties of managing offenders released early under strict licence conditions, where missing appointments or breaching requirements can result in recall to prison.

Sir Stephen said police were having to work with other agencies to reduce the risks to the public while the Government sought to increase prison capacity.

“Whilst we’re busy building extra prison space, we need to work with our partners to mitigate the risk to the public,” he said.

“I just hope that we get to a more rational place where those who should be in prison go to prison and there are spaces to retain them for as long as they deserve.”

The scheme has also attracted criticism from opposition politicians concerned about the release of offenders convicted of violent and sexual misconduct-related offences.

Reform MP Sarah Pochin visited HMP Wandsworth in south-west London as the latest releases began, saying she was there because she felt “so strongly about the safety of women now at risk because of the early release of these prisoners, many of which will be domestic violence perpetrators”.

Asked how she would address prison overcrowding, Ms Pochin proposed deporting foreign national offenders.

“One very easy solution, which the Reform Party would do if we get into government next time, is immediately empty all of our prisons of the foreign national offenders,” she said.

She added that they should be deported to their countries of origin.

The latest figures leave ministers facing a difficult balancing act: easing a prison system under severe capacity pressure while ensuring that early release does not undermine public safety or place additional strain on police forces.

For forces such as Greater Manchester, the challenge is already tangible. Sir Stephen’s warning suggests that the consequences of the policy are being felt not only inside prisons, but on the streets and across the criminal justice system.