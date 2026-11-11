Tories close in on Labour as betting surge makes Badenoch’s party election contenders

The Conservatives have emerged as increasingly serious contenders to win the most seats at the next general election, as a sharp shift in betting activity has narrowed the gap between Kemi Badenoch’s party and Labour.

The Tories attracted 38 per cent of bets placed on the outcome over the past 24 hours, according to betting market figures, prompting bookmakers to shorten their odds from 3/1 to 9/4.

The move reflects a significant shift in punter sentiment, suggesting growing confidence in the Conservatives’ prospects despite Labour remaining the bookmakers’ outright favourite.

Labour is currently priced at 6/4 to win the most seats, while Reform UK has drifted from 2/1 to 3/1, suggesting weakening betting support for Nigel Farage’s party.

The shift puts the Conservatives firmly back in the conversation as potential winners of the next general election, after a period when Reform attracted considerable attention in the political betting markets.

However, betting odds reflect the flow of wagers and bookmakers’ risk assessments, not a direct measure of public opinion or a reliable forecast of the eventual result.

The latest figures nevertheless point to a notable shift in market expectations, with the Conservatives attracting the largest share of recent bets and closing the gap on Labour.

For Badenoch, the movement offers an encouraging signal as she seeks to rebuild the party’s electoral standing and persuade voters that the Conservatives can again compete for power.

But with Labour still holding the shortest odds and Reform remaining a significant presence in the market, the contest for the next election remains far from settled.

General Election – Most Seats betting odds

Most seats Odds Implied probability Betting split (bets received in the last 24 hours) Labour 6/4 40% 29% Conservatives 9/4 31% 38% Reform 3/1 25% 14% Restore 10/1 9% – Green 50/1 2% 9%

Oddschecker spokesman Chris Rogers stated, “The Tories have been the subject of strong interest in the ‘Next General Election – Most Seats betting market’ this week.

Accounting for over a third (38%) of bets placed, the Conservatives’ odds have shortened from 3/1 to 9/4 moving them ahead of Reform and closing the gap on favourites Labour (6/4).

“Almost two thirds (64%) of general election date bets this week backed a 2026 election at 40/1.”