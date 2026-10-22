Burnham branded ‘not a serious PM’ as he faces a twiglet-sized backlash over Gogglebox stunt

The Prime Minister will join Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram for Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer special, prompting Conservative criticism just two weeks before his first Budget.

Andy Burnham’s attempt to bring the premiership into Britain’s living rooms has triggered a political row over the line between accessibility and frivolity, after the Prime Minister agreed to appear on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox alongside Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram.

The pair will feature in the broadcaster’s Stand Up To Cancer special, filmed inside No 10 during their own time and due to air at 9.05pm on Friday. Their appearance places Burnham among a line-up that includes comedian Joe Lycett and the Sugababes, as the Labour leader continues a communications strategy built around football, pub culture and familiar British television.

But with just two weeks until his maiden Budget, the decision has drawn sharp criticism from the Conservatives, who argue that the country’s economic difficulties demand a more serious tone from Downing Street.

“Britain’s debt is growing, our economy is stagnating, and the world is becoming more dangerous,” said Louie French, the shadow culture minister, in comments to GB News.

“But don’t worry we know what Andy Burnham’s favourite crisps are and can watch him on GoggleBox. He is not a serious PM.”

The criticism centres on a broader question facing political leaders in the age of social media: whether carefully choreographed glimpses of everyday life help politicians connect with voters or risk making the business of government look like an extension of the entertainment industry.

A short teaser shared online offered a glimpse of the Prime Minister’s approach. Addressing Rotheram as his “friend Steve”, Burnham asks which snacks he would prefer, listing Skips, pork scratchings and Twiglets before suggesting that Twiglets are “probably best”.

The exchange is consistent with a style that Downing Street has used to present Burnham as approachable and unpretentious. Earlier videos featuring the Prime Minister and his chancellor, John Healey, discussing their favourite bar snacks reportedly attracted more than five million views on X alone.

Anna Turley, a Home Office minister, has defended the approach, arguing that it allows the government to communicate with audiences who may not engage with conventional political messaging.

“I think he is very authentic,” she said. “That’s who he is and I think people want to see a politician who is who they are.”

Turley added that the government’s communication had improved in its ability to appear authentic and reach the public. She also backed Burnham’s use of pub culture and football references, saying she had no objection to the content and welcomed his efforts to engage voters.

Yet the strategy has already prompted concern among some of the Prime Minister’s colleagues. Earlier in his premiership, advisers were reportedly urged to encourage Burnham to reduce the number of football and pub references in his political rhetoric amid claims that his image was becoming “too blokey”.

The Gogglebox appearance is likely to intensify that debate. For supporters, a prime minister willing to join a popular television format can appear less remote from the people he governs. For critics, the risk is that personality and snack-based banter overshadow questions of public finances, economic growth and international security.

A Conservative source also suggested that Kemi Badenoch should be invited on to the programme, arguing that Channel 4 had a responsibility to ensure political balance.

“It’s Channel 4’s job to ensure political balance,” one insider said.

The episode is being broadcast as part of a charity special, rather than as a formal political interview. But the timing ensures that Burnham’s television appearance will be judged against the economic choices awaiting him in the Budget.

For Downing Street, the calculation is clear: reaching voters may require speaking their language. The political challenge is ensuring that, when the television is switched off, the government is still seen to be dealing with the country’s problems.