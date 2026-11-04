‘Armed individuals’ feared inside Poland causes Tusk to order a major deployment as Russia tensions explode

Poland has deployed substantial police, counter-terrorism and border forces along its frontier with Russia after intelligence warnings of a possible armed incursion, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk revealing that security personnel thwarted a suspected provocation near the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Tusk said Polish and allied intelligence agencies had spent weeks warning that sabotage or more serious incidents could occur during the first days of November, including armed individuals entering Polish territory.

After receiving more specific intelligence suggesting an incident could take place during the first half of the month, Warsaw ordered a significant reinforcement of its eastern and northern border security.

“After receiving more precise information that incidents could occur in the first half of November, including the incursion of armed individuals into Polish territory, we decided to deploy substantial police forces, counter-terrorism units and reinforce the Border Guard,” Tusk told a press conference following a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The operation was already underway on Monday, with National Police Chief Marek Boroń confirming that officers from several provinces had been sent to the border alongside counter-terrorism units, military personnel, the Border Guard and special services.

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Tusk said he was informed shortly after midnight on Tuesday of “disturbing movement” near the border with Kaliningrad.

Although he provided few details, he said individuals carrying flashlights had been spotted in the area. Polish forces intervened to prevent what could have been an attempt to provoke a confrontation.

“They successfully prevented any attempted acts of provocation, if that was the intention,” he said.

The prime minister cautioned that investigators could not establish with complete certainty whether the activity represented an organised provocation. But he warned that the incident should not be viewed in isolation, predicting that Russia’s escalation would continue.

The episode underscores growing anxiety among NATO’s eastern members about the potential for Moscow to test the alliance through operations falling short of conventional military aggression.

Poland occupies a strategically important position on NATO’s eastern flank, sharing a border with Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave to the north and Belarus, a close Kremlin ally, to the east.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Warsaw has repeatedly accused Moscow of orchestrating sabotage operations and other forms of hybrid warfare. Poland is also a crucial logistical corridor for Western military and humanitarian assistance reaching Ukraine.

Tusk has increasingly warned that Russia could be preparing a more serious hybrid attack against a NATO member. He said his concerns had been reinforced by intelligence received from NATO, Ukrainian and US agencies, including the CIA.

The latest deployment illustrates how seriously Warsaw is treating those warnings. While Tuesday’s incident remains unconfirmed as a deliberate operation, the presence of armed personnel near the frontier has become a matter of heightened security concern.

For Poland and its allies, the challenge is to deter further provocations without allowing ambiguous incidents to trigger a wider confrontation. Tusk’s warning suggests Warsaw believes the pressure from Moscow is unlikely to ease.