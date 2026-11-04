Kyiv warns ‘Russia is ready for war with Europe’ amid expansion of military infrastructure

Volodymyr Zelensky has warned European leaders that Russia’s expanding military infrastructure is not intended solely for its war against Ukraine, urging the continent to prepare for a wider security threat.

Speaking at the Berlin Security Conference, the Ukrainian president called on European governments to examine the scale of Russia’s military construction and consider what Moscow might intend to do with its growing capabilities.

“Look at the military infrastructure Russia has been building in recent years. Is all of that just for Ukraine?” he asked.

Zelensky argued that the scale of the expansion was excessive for a campaign against a single country.

“It’s aimed at you,” he told European leaders, warning that Russia’s ambitions could extend beyond Ukraine’s borders.

His comments come amid mounting concern across Europe about the prospect of a direct confrontation with Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia is prepared for war with Europe, while insisting it does not want a conflict.

British Defence Secretary John Healey has also warned that the UK must prepare for the possibility of war with Russia by 2030.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged European countries not to become complacent, arguing that Putin seeks not only Ukraine’s defeat but also to undermine democracy across the continent.

Andy Burnham is wasting a year Britain cannot afford to lose by delaying a decision on funding the armed forces, the former head of the Army warned, as tensions with Russia sharpen questions about the country’s military preparedness.

Lord Richard Dannatt, the former Chief of the General Staff, accused the Prime Minister of failing to treat defence spending with sufficient urgency, arguing that ministers were effectively postponing decisions on a known funding shortfall until the next spending review.

Speaking on GB News, Dannatt said the government had yet to provide a convincing answer to the £4.7bn gap in the Defence Investment Plan, despite indications that departments were being asked to find additional money.

“I think all the indications before the Budget were that we were not going to see anything very substantial for defence out of this budget. All I would say is that there is some form of commitment to fund the £4.7 billion pounds of the defence investment plan that was previously not funded, and that seems to be a sort of whip around by other spending departments trying to find that that additional money.”

He criticised the apparent decision to defer a more substantial funding settlement until the next spending review, highlighting what he described as a contradiction between the government’s warnings about the Russian threat and its reluctance to commit resources.

“You’ve got Wes Streeting as the Defence Secretary saying a few days ago, we must be ready for war with Russia in 1,000 days. And then in the budget, we’ve got the former Defence Secretary, now the Chancellor, saying that, ‘Oh, hang on, we’ll wait until the spending review’.

“So effectively, they’re squandering the next 365 days, waiting for that overall spending review, when we know there’s a problem. We know we’ve got to spend more money. So work harder and find it.”

Dannatt placed responsibility squarely on Burnham, arguing that defence funding was ultimately a matter of political leadership rather than simply a dispute between the Treasury and the Ministry of Defence.

“Of course, it’s being led by Burnham. Burnham is the Prime Minister. He is also, as his front door tells him, the first Lord of the Treasury. So it is down to him.”