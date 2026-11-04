Former soldier turned MP warns ‘it’s on us to solve these wars’ as politicians are facing a difficult decade

A former British Army officer turned MP has warned that politicians must take responsibility for resolving the conflicts destabilising Europe and the Middle East, arguing that the next generation of leaders faces a defining test in rebuilding international security.

Mike Martin, the Liberal Democrat MP for Tunbridge Wells and a member of Parliament’s influential Defence Committee, said Britain and its allies could face 10 to 15 years of heightened instability unless political leaders take a more active role in ending wars and preventing future conflicts.

Speaking to BFBS Forces News following the launch of Parliament’s annual Garden of Remembrance, Martin said the responsibility for addressing global insecurity rested with politicians now in office.

“I think the problems that we see in the world, whether it’s in Europe, very close to home, in the Middle East or further afield, actually that’s on us,” he said.

“That’s on this generation of politicians to solve those wars and to build those international structures that help contain war.”

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Martin, who served multiple tours in Helmand, Afghanistan, as a British Army officer, warned that the coming years would be difficult but insisted political leaders could not simply wait for conflicts to run their course.

“We’re going to have a difficult 10 or 15 years, but it’s on us to step forward and solve that,” he said.

His remarks came as Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle led MPs, ministers and Commonwealth representatives in planting poppy tributes in New Palace Yard, marking the launch of the Garden of Remembrance, which he established six years ago.

Hoyle said this year’s commemorations carried particular significance as the number of surviving veterans of the second world war continued to dwindle, while peace in Europe remained under threat.

“This is about remembering, because we are coming to the end of the last of the veterans of the Second World War, and that is also important,” he told BFBS Forces News.

“But the fact that they fought for peace in Europe, and now we see that peace has been broken, the aggression of Russia, the fact that we’re going into another hard winter, where the people of Ukraine will continue to suffer with the hands of Russia, who don’t seem to want to have peace.

“We need to bring peace.”

The Speaker also paid tribute to serving members of the armed forces and the families supporting them, recognising the sacrifices made both in uniform and at home.

“We cannot thank you enough. Thank you for serving your country,” he said, adding: “But also, a big thank you to the families who support those who are serving at the moment.”

This year’s Remembrance programme will also focus on the 110th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme, one of the bloodiest engagements of the first world war. The battle began on July 1, 1916, and continued until November 18, causing about one million casualties. Around 60,000 British soldiers were killed or wounded on the first day alone.

Hoyle said the parliamentary community would mark the anniversary by illuminating the tower on Sunday night.

“This is us coming together as the parliamentary community, showing how we support our Armed Forces,” he said.

The commemorations come as renewed conflict in Europe gives Remembrance an immediate political significance, linking the sacrifices of previous generations with the challenge facing today’s leaders: preserving peace in an increasingly unstable world.