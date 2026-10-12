AI traffic cameras record 19,000 offences detected in just two weeks

Almost 19,000 potential traffic offences have been detected in just two weeks by artificial intelligence-powered cameras in the West Midlands, exposing the scale of dangerous behaviour on Britain’s roads.

The trial, launched by the West Midlands Combined Authority in March, identified thousands of motorists suspected of driving without seat belts or using mobile phones behind the wheel.

Some of the most disturbing images showed parents allegedly using their phones while driving with toddlers who were not properly restrained. Dozens of pictures captured children travelling without appropriate seat belts or restraints, raising fresh concerns about the risks posed to young passengers.

The findings have prompted West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker to warn motorists that ignoring basic road safety rules can have devastating consequences.

“The number of people risking their own lives and the lives of others, including some very young children, is frankly shocking and far higher than we expected when setting up the trial,” he said.

“The law is clear on seat belts and mobile phones. I’ve met families who have lost loved ones to reckless driving.

“They never recover from these tragedies; the grief is always there. People need to stop doing this, it is simply not worth the risk.”

The technology, developed by AECOM and Acusensus, uses artificial intelligence to identify potential offences and capture images of drivers. Human operators then review the evidence and can refer confirmed violations for enforcement, including fines.

The two-week operation recorded 11,144 potential seat belt offences and 1,163 potential mobile phone offences across the trial locations.

In nearby Fallings Park, the cameras detected a further 6,081 potential seat belt offences and 757 potential mobile phone violations.

The trial was funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority in collaboration with police and fire services. No follow-up enforcement took place during the pilot, which was intended to establish the scale of the problem and raise awareness of dangerous driving.

But the figures have intensified calls for the technology to be considered for wider use by police forces.

Department for Transport figures show mobile phone use was linked to 32 deaths in 2025, while failure to wear seat belts contributed to 133 fatalities.

Around 2,000 motorists a year in the West Midlands are fined and receive licence points for using a mobile phone while driving. The number could rise significantly if AI-powered cameras are deployed more widely, although the trial figures represent potential offences rather than confirmed violations.

Mr Parker said he would use “every resource available” to make the region’s streets safer as the Road Safety Partnership considers its next steps.

Simon Foster, West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner and chair of the partnership’s board, described the initial findings as “deeply concerning”.

“Let me be absolutely clear: reducing the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads remains our absolute top priority,” he said.

“We are closely evaluating these trial results to consider how this advanced AI technology can be deployed for future police enforcement.

“We cannot tolerate reckless behaviour that puts lives at risk, and we will use every effective tool at our disposal to ensure our roads are safer.”

The trial highlights the potential for AI surveillance to identify dangerous driving on a scale that conventional policing may struggle to match. Whether the cameras become a permanent enforcement tool will depend on the assessment of the results and decisions by the authorities.

For road safety campaigners, however, the images have already delivered a stark warning: seemingly routine decisions to use a phone or ignore a seat belt can put drivers, passengers and children at risk.