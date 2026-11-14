Labour admits women face danger as ‘we cannot eliminate all risk’ amid Piddington 1,250-man asylum camp

The Government has admitted that security measures at a planned asylum centre in Oxfordshire cannot eliminate all risks to women and girls living nearby, intensifying opposition to a scheme approved despite overwhelming local objections.

The former military garrison beside Piddington is set to accommodate up to 1,250 male asylum seekers after Housing Secretary Angela Rayner used emergency planning powers to approve the proposals.

An official planning document acknowledges concerns over the safety of women and girls, community cohesion, policing demands and the prospect of protests. It sets out a package of security measures, including round-the-clock staffing, controlled access, CCTV, patrols and procedures for responding to incidents.

But officials conceded: “While these measures cannot eliminate all risk, officials consider that they would materially reduce security and community safety risks.”

The admission has fuelled anger among residents who argue that the safeguards end at the camp gates, leaving the surrounding village exposed to risks the Government itself acknowledges cannot be removed.

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Asylum seekers will be free to enter and leave the site. Officials argue that its relatively isolated location and limited pedestrian connections will restrict opportunities to walk around the surrounding area.

For residents, however, that offers little reassurance.

Gina Perkin, a Piddington villager, said she felt “betrayed” and “very disappointed” by the decision, accusing ministers of repeatedly claiming to listen to concerns without visiting the community.

“Multiple times, the Government has said ‘we are listening to concerns’. They haven’t. They haven’t even been here,” she said.

She questioned how CCTV and security patrols inside the former garrison would protect women once asylum seekers left the site.

“What happens when they leave that site? We haven’t got security in our village, so as soon as they leave that entrance, there is no security, no 24-hour CCTV,” she said.

“I’m not doubting that they will be secure with this security. But there is absolutely nothing for us.”

The dispute has become a test of the Government’s ability to balance its efforts to move asylum seekers out of hotels with the concerns of communities asked to accommodate them.

Thames Valley Police has urged ministers to reconsider whether the location is suitable, warning of limited infrastructure and the need for organised transport. Local police chiefs have also raised concerns about the potential for additional crime and significant policing costs.

Matthew Barber, the area’s police and crime commissioner, warned that accommodating more than 1,200 people in an isolated location could increase the risk of crime, place pressure on local services and aggravate tensions between communities.

The plans were approved on Thursday despite objections from every council in the area and the police and crime commissioner. During consultation, 3,177 individuals and organisations opposed the scheme, compared with just one supporter.

The scale of the opposition has prompted increasingly unusual forms of protest. Residents staged a symbolic independence referendum, voting overwhelmingly in favour of leaving the UK. Some women have signed up for self-defence classes, while the village has considered installing its own CCTV cameras and an alert system.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused Ms Rayner of “betraying” the women of Piddington, describing the decision as emblematic of Labour’s disregard for the safety of women and girls.

“This is a betrayal of the women of Piddington,” she said, adding that residents had expressed deep concern when she visited the village.

The anger is spreading beyond Oxfordshire. In Barnham, Suffolk, where another asylum centre is planned on a former military site, residents have announced an independence referendum for November 21.

John Bauer, chairman of Barnham Parish Council, said the Government was ignoring local opposition.

“The views of the residents are being completely ignored. The Home Office says they are listening. They are listening, but they are not hearing,” he said.

For ministers, the Piddington decision exposes a difficult contradiction: the Government insists that security arrangements will substantially reduce risks, while its own planning assessment accepts that they cannot eliminate them. For residents, the distinction offers little comfort when the people expected to live with the consequences say they were never properly heard.