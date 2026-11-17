US citizens living in or visiting Britain have been urged to “keep a low profile” and remain alert to the threat of terrorist attacks during the Christmas period, amid warnings that crowded tourist destinations and festive events could be targeted with little or no notice.

A security alert issued by the US Embassy in London advises Americans to exercise extra vigilance at Christmas markets, public gatherings and transport hubs, highlighting the risk posed by so-called lone actors who may strike without warning.

The warning also draws attention to a series of bomb hoaxes targeting civil aviation across Europe in November, which disrupted flights and caused concern among travellers.

The UK’s terrorism threat level is currently classified as severe, meaning an attack is considered highly likely.

The embassy’s alert applies across Europe and has also been issued by the US diplomatic mission in Berlin. It tells Americans to avoid demonstrations and areas with significant police activity, keep a low profile and ensure family and friends know their travel plans.

“As the holiday season approaches, US citizens should remain vigilant of their surroundings and practice sound personal security and situational awareness,” the notice states.

It warns that large gatherings and public events can present opportunities for terrorist groups and criminals, adding that attacks could target markets, shopping centres, places of worship, transport hubs and other public spaces.

Americans are urged to pay particular attention to their surroundings at festive events and follow instructions from police and emergency services.

The warning comes amid heightened security at US military installations in Britain following a series of incidents that prompted the withdrawal of military aircraft amid concerns over a potential threat from Iran.

It also follows threatening emails sent to schools across the UK on Wednesday, including around 1,000 schools in Scotland. Police assessed the messages and confirmed they were being treated as hoaxes.

Authorities in Edinburgh are meanwhile stepping up security during one of the busiest periods in the Scottish capital’s calendar.

Police Scotland launched Operation Winter City on November 14, with the operation scheduled to continue until January 3. It is designed to deter crime, respond to incidents and reassure residents and visitors during the Christmas and Hogmanay celebrations.

The city attracts millions of visitors during the festive season, with officers concentrating patrols in areas expected to experience heavy footfall. These include the Christmas Market, George Street, Princes Street, the Royal Mile and High Street, as well as the St James Quarter and Waverley Mall.

Police will also make regular visits to retail premises, offering advice on preventing shoplifting and improving public safety.

The operation will include the deployment of Project Servator, a policing tactic intended to disrupt a range of criminal activity, including terrorism, while providing a visible reassurance to the public.

The approach uses specially trained officers to identify behaviour and activity that could indicate someone is planning an offence. Police say the deployments are designed to be unpredictable and encourage members of the public to report anything suspicious.

Inspector Stephen Quinn, Silver Commander for Operation Winter City, said the festive season brought millions of people into Edinburgh for shopping, nightlife and events.

“Operation Winter City ensures we have a proportionate and visible presence in the areas that see the greatest level of footfall during the coming month,” he said.

He added that officers would be available to support the public throughout the operation.

The US alert does not identify a specific imminent threat or name a particular target in Britain. Instead, it urges Americans to take sensible precautions while travelling during the holiday season, monitor local news for developments and remain aware of their surroundings.

With major Christmas events drawing large crowds across Britain and Europe, security agencies are preparing for a busy period in which public vigilance and visible policing will remain central to efforts to deter attacks and reassure visitors.