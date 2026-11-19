Veterans who could be recalled to military service under the Armed Forces Bill will retain the right to seek exemption or deferral because of medical conditions or caring responsibilities, the government has confirmed.

Calvin Bailey, Minister for Veterans and People, said existing legal safeguards would remain in place, allowing former service personnel to explain their personal circumstances before any mobilisation decision is made.

His assurance came in a parliamentary answer to Joe Robertson, Conservative MP for Isle of Wight East, who asked how the proposed recall provisions would affect veterans with health conditions or those who were the primary carer of a dependent child.

Bailey said the legislation would not remove existing provisions allowing individuals to seek exemption or deferment from recall.

“Individuals will always have the opportunity to raise their personal circumstances, including health conditions and caring responsibilities, so these can be properly considered before mobilisation,” he said.

He added that statutory protections under the Reserve Forces Act 1996 would continue to apply, including the right to appeal through applications for exemption, deferral or revocation of recall.

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Section 73 of the legislation also provides powers to exempt individuals from liability, Bailey said.

“These safeguards ensure that individual circumstances can be taken into account and that those who are deemed not able to serve are not mobilised,” he added.

The Armed Forces Bill would extend the liability of former regular personnel to be recalled during a crisis, forming part of wider efforts to increase the pool of trained people available to Britain’s armed forces in the event of a major conflict.

The proposals reflect growing concern about the demands a large-scale war could place on the military and the need to draw on experienced former personnel if the country faced an emergency.

However, the provisions have prompted questions from MPs about how recall powers would operate in practice, particularly for older veterans, people with medical conditions and those with significant family responsibilities.

Bailey’s response confirms that the proposed expansion of recall powers will operate alongside existing statutory safeguards, rather than removing veterans’ ability to challenge mobilisation on personal or medical grounds.

Retired army chief Lord Dannatt says reservists would be mobilised before ministers considered a wider draft, while defence experts warn Britain is ill-prepared to expand its forces if a major European conflict erupts.

Britain could turn first to army reservists, recalled former service personnel and younger adults if a major war forced the government to introduce conscription, according to military experts warning that the country must prepare now for the possibility of a prolonged conflict in Europe.

The prospect of a compulsory draft remains hypothetical, and the UK has announced no decision to introduce conscription. But growing concern over Russia’s military ambitions, uncertainty about the future of US support for NATO and pressure on European allies to strengthen their defences have intensified questions about how quickly Britain could expand its armed forces in a crisis.

“I would expect to see the Army Reserve mobilised first, then Regular Reservists recalled to active service, and then His Majesty’s Government would need to consider conscription, starting with 18-24-year-olds,” he said.

The distinction is significant. Britain would not necessarily begin by compelling civilians with no military experience to join the armed forces. Reservists and former service personnel would provide an initial pool of people with military training, although recalling them at scale would present substantial logistical challenges.

Only if the government judged those measures insufficient would it need to consider a wider system of compulsory service, a decision that would carry major political, economic and social consequences.

Anthony Glees, emeritus professor at the University of Buckingham, has argued that Britain should begin planning for compulsory national service before a crisis makes such preparations unavoidable. He believes the experience of the second world war offers a possible precedent for how a national mobilisation programme could be organised.

“This would mean that all males from 18-41 would have to do military or national service,” he said, describing the approach adopted after Britain declared war on Germany in September 1939.