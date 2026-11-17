FairFuelUK has called on ministers to summon fuel retailers and demand an explanation for why falling wholesale costs are taking longer to reach diesel drivers, warning that motorists and businesses are being denied much-needed relief at the pumps.

The campaign group is demanding petrol prices fall by at least 10p a litre as lower costs feed through, with diesel coming down substantially further where wholesale prices justify it.

The latest published weekly figures show petrol averaging 170.71p a litre, down 2.07p in a week. Diesel, however, fell by just 0.39p to 198.19p, leaving it perilously close to £2 a litre.

The gap between the two fuels has widened to 27.48p a litre, intensifying pressure on households and businesses that rely on diesel-powered vehicles.

Across the four weekly observations between October 19 and November 9, petrol prices fell by 3.86p, from 174.57p to 170.71p. Diesel dropped by only 1.14p, from 199.33p to 198.19p.

Howard Cox, founder of FairFuelUK, said ministers should intervene to establish how quickly lower costs were being passed on to consumers.

“Enough waiting. Get fuel prices down,” he said, arguing that the Government should bring the industry around the table and demand transparency over wholesale prices and retail margins.

“Oil prices have fallen sharply. Petrol is finally moving down, but diesel is barely budging and remains perilously close to £2 a litre,” Cox said.

He called for pump prices to fall by at least 10p a litre, with further reductions in diesel where supported by wholesale market movements.

The campaign group argues that cheaper fuel would provide a direct boost to household spending while reducing operating costs for hauliers, farmers, tradespeople and small businesses.

Cox said governments had too often viewed motorists primarily as a source of tax revenue rather than recognising the contribution of road transport to economic activity.

A 10p-a-litre reduction would save £5.50 on a typical 55-litre fill-up, equivalent to £286 over 52 comparable fills in a year.

FairFuelUK wants ministers to press retailers to explain the gap between falling costs and prices charged at forecourts. The central question, Cox said, was how quickly savings were being passed on to drivers.

With diesel still averaging almost £2 a litre, the group warned that the slow decline risks keeping pressure on transport costs and household budgets, even as petrol prices begin to ease.

Its message to ministers is straightforward: demand answers from the fuel industry and ensure that falling costs translate into meaningful savings for motorists.