‘This could not be simpler’ as Khan told to prove £6m in A20 fines were lawful

Sadiq Khan is facing demands for a fully independent investigation into a controversial speed-limit change on the A20 that reportedly resulted in more than 66,000 motorists being fined and generated more than £6 million in penalties.

Campaign group FairFuelUK has called on the London Mayor and Transport for London (TfL) to disclose exactly how the temporary restriction was authorised, after questions emerged over the legality of the decision.

Reports say TfL reduced the speed limit on the A20 from 70mph to 40mph in October 2023, before subsequently restoring the original limit. More than 66,000 drivers were reportedly penalised during the period, with fines totalling over £6 million.

The controversy has intensified following reports that a motorist was acquitted after a court considered evidence raising questions about whether the official who approved the restriction had the necessary authority.

Khan and TfL deny wrongdoing and maintain that the relevant orders were lawful. However, FairFuelUK argues that the questions raised warrant independent scrutiny, particularly given the number of motorists affected and the sums collected.

Howard Cox, founder of FairFuelUK and transport spokesman for Restore Britain, said drivers were entitled to expect the same legal standards from public authorities as those imposed on motorists.

“Motorists are expected to obey the law. They have every right to expect Sadiq Khan and TfL to do the same,” he said.

He stressed that the campaign was not an attempt to undermine road safety measures.

“This isn’t about defending speeding. Road safety must always come first. This is about due process, transparency, and whether tens of thousands of ordinary motorists were treated fairly.”

Mr Cox said the reported scale of the penalties made it impossible for authorities to dismiss the issue.

“More than 66,000 drivers and over £6 million in fines are reportedly involved. That is far too serious to be brushed aside.”

FairFuelUK wants an independent examination of who authorised the restriction, when concerns about its legality first emerged and whether every penalty was properly imposed. It is also demanding that motorists receive refunds if the investigation establishes that fines were wrongly or unlawfully issued.

Mr Cox said: “Sadiq Khan should come clean and support a genuinely independent investigation into exactly what happened, who authorised the restriction and whether every penalty was properly and lawfully imposed.

“And if that investigation establishes that motorists were wrongly fined, there should be no excuses and no bureaucratic obstacle course. Refund their money.”

He added that the dispute risked reinforcing motorists’ concerns about the relationship between road enforcement and revenue collection.

“For far too long, drivers have felt they are treated as an easy source of revenue,” he said, arguing that authorities imposing penalties must be accountable for their legality.

The campaign group is also demanding full disclosure of the decision-making process and a clear explanation of when TfL became aware of questions surrounding the restriction.

Mr Cox said: “This could not be simpler. If the fines were legally and properly imposed, demonstrate it transparently. If they weren’t, apologise and repay the drivers. Motorists deserve answers.”

The central question now is whether TfL can demonstrate that the restriction and the penalties imposed under it were legally authorised. Until that is established, the dispute over the A20 risks becoming a wider test of public confidence in London’s traffic enforcement system.