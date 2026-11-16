‘Britain is dangerously exposed’: Peers deliver chilling warning over threat of cyberattacks, sabotage and war

Britain is dangerously exposed to cyberattacks, sabotage and the prospect of war because the government has failed to prepare for multiple national emergencies striking at once, a damning House of Lords report has warned.

The cross-party National Resilience Committee accused ministers of complacency in the face of potentially “catastrophic” threats, arguing that the UK’s emergency planning remains outdated and insufficiently coordinated to withstand a crisis on several fronts.

Its nine-month inquiry found that government and local authority plans were not designed to cope with simultaneous disruptions, such as an artificial intelligence-driven cyberattack, interrupted water supplies, a biological hazard and the collapse of critical infrastructure.

The report, Are we ready? Building a culture of resilience, said Britain needed to move rapidly to overhaul its approach to national preparedness, warning that the world had become more dangerous while the country remained dangerously vulnerable.

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“The world is more turbulent and insecure than it has been for decades,” the peers said. “Yet, in the face of potentially catastrophic risks and despite the recent launch of the Be Ready campaign, the Government appears complacent and the UK is underprepared.”

The committee called for a fundamental change in how ministers communicate the risks facing the country, urging the government to be more candid with the public rather than shielding people from uncomfortable realities.

“The Government should stop being squeamish about telling it straight to the public about the kind of threats we face,” the report said. It argued that evidence suggested honesty would generate trust and reassurance rather than panic.

Among its central recommendations is the appointment of a Cabinet minister with specific responsibility for national resilience, supported by a chief resilience officer at permanent secretary level. The Prime Minister should also deliver an annual statement setting out the country’s preparedness and progress.

The committee warned that Britain’s dependence on fragile international supply chains represented another major vulnerability. It called for more diverse sources of food, water and medicines, highlighting that the UK imports 80 per cent of the active ingredient used in penicillin antibiotics.

The report said the country needed to abandon the assumption that essential supplies would always arrive when required, shifting from a “just-in-time” model towards “just-in-case” stockpiling and contingency planning.

“Preparedness and resilience in the face of major national crises must be normalised and seen as part of everyday life,” it said.

The peers also called for plans to switch off digital terrestrial television to be scrapped, warning against removing infrastructure that could prove important during emergencies when other communications systems are disrupted.

The findings follow the launch of the government’s Be Ready campaign, which encourages households to keep at least three days of emergency supplies, including food, water and medicines. The committee welcomed the initiative but said public awareness campaigns alone would not address the scale of the challenge.

The Cabinet Office defended its record, pointing to preparations for the largest home defence exercise in recent history next year, alongside more than £1bn of investment in pandemic security.

A spokesperson said the government was reviewing the committee’s recommendations and was working across national, regional and local institutions to strengthen resilience.

“However, we know there is still more work to do to make the UK the most resilient country we can be, including working with and learning from our allies,” the spokesperson added.

The government also highlighted discussions held by the security minister with international partners aboard HMS Prince of Wales in Oslo last week.

But the committee’s warning exposes a central weakness in Britain’s security planning: national resilience cannot be built through isolated initiatives if the systems underpinning everyday life remain vulnerable to disruption.

From medicines and food supplies to communications, water and energy, the report argues that preparedness must become a central responsibility of government rather than an afterthought when disaster strikes. Its message is stark: Britain has little room for complacency when the next crisis may arrive on several fronts at once.