TL;DR

These ten European providers offer custom ML development, risk modelling, data engineering and banking transformation services.

The list spans large consulting groups such as Reply and Sopra Steria, alongside mid-sized technology specialists such as Accedia and Unit8.

Choose a partner around your banking use case and the skills your internal team needs.

A bank commissioning a fraud detection model needs more than an accurate prediction. The system must process transaction data, explain why an alert was raised and fit into the investigation team’s workflow. A credit risk or forecasting model brings similar demands around data quality, testing and integration.

European vendors offer different combinations of these capabilities. Some specialise in quantitative modelling and validation. Others build the data platforms, applications and deployment pipelines that make Machine Learning (ML) analytics usable across a bank.

The firms below build AI and ML analytics solutions for banks, with capabilities ranging from data engineering and predictive modelling to production integration and ongoing support.

Which parts of an AI project can my bank outsource?

Your bank can hire an AI partner to prepare data, develop and test models, integrate them into existing systems, and support them after launch. The scope depends on what your internal team can already deliver.

Data preparation. Reconcile customer records across core banking, payments and compliance systems, build data pipelines and implement agreed access controls.

Reconcile customer records across core banking, payments and compliance systems, build data pipelines and implement agreed access controls. Model development and testing. Develop ML models for fraud detection, credit risk, forecasting or customer analytics. Test their accuracy, limitations and performance on the bank’s data, including how results vary across customer groups.

Develop ML models for fraud detection, credit risk, forecasting or customer analytics. Test their accuracy, limitations and performance on the bank’s data, including how results vary across customer groups. Integration and ongoing support. Connect AI to lending platforms, case management tools or staff applications, with monitoring, incident support and recovery arrangements.

Connect AI to lending platforms, case management tools or staff applications, with monitoring, incident support and recovery arrangements. Additional engineering capacity. Bring data scientists, ML engineers, data engineers and software developers into teams where missing skills or limited capacity are delaying delivery.

Bring data scientists, ML engineers, data engineers and software developers into teams where missing skills or limited capacity are delaying delivery. Programme and governance support. Coordinate delivery, prepare technical documentation and assemble evidence for the bank’s risk, compliance and approval processes.

The bank retains responsibility for the AI and ML services it uses. The FCA’s October 2026 publication on AI good practice highlights vendor oversight, visibility of model changes, tested fallback arrangements and exit options.

Companies at a glance

Company Headquarters Best for Accedia Bulgaria Custom ML analytics, from data preparation to production integration Unit8 Switzerland Data platforms and analytical models for banking risk teams Zanders Netherlands Quantitative risk modelling and independent model validation Reply Italy Coordinating multiple AI and analytics initiatives across specialist teams GFT Technologies Germany Integrating ML analytics with core banking and cloud modernisation Zühlke Switzerland Turning AI use cases into advisory and operational applications Scott Logic United Kingdom Analytics engineering, visualisation and decision-support tools Netcompany Denmark Embedding AI and automation into broader banking operations Sopra Steria France AI programmes spanning large application estates and multiple markets N-iX Malta Extending engineering teams to build data platforms and custom ML

Accedia

Founded: 2012

Headquarters: Sofia, Bulgaria

Best for:

Accedia is an AI consulting and custom software development company with a strong focus on banking and fintech industry. Its work in the field applies AI and machine learning to risk analysis, forecasting, credit scoring and fraud detection. Its fraud prevention project with Castle Trust Bank earned Silver at the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, reporting a 65% reduction in fraud within six months and a 20% increase in customer-reported trust following deployment. Other recognition includes a third consecutive appearance in the Financial Times and Statista’s Europe’s Long-Term Growth Champions ranking, in its 2027 edition. Accedia also became the first company in Eastern Europe to achieve Anthropic’s Select Partner status.

Core AI and ML services

Custom machine learning solutions and predictive analytics

AI solutions and financial data management

Model deployment, monitoring and MLOps

Generative AI and LLM application development

Unit8

Founded: 2017

Headquarters:

Best for: Banks seeking a specialist data and AI consultancy for analytics platforms and modelling.

Unit8 combines data engineering, data science and AI development. Its published banking work is concentrated in Switzerland, with case studies involving major Swiss banks and private banks. These cover early warning indicators, client surveillance, unified client views, portfolio monitoring and rogue trader monitoring, demonstrating experience across multiple banking functions within the market.

Core AI and ML services

Data and AI strategy

Custom analytical models and applications

Data platform engineering

MLOps and ongoing data platform operations

Zanders

Founded: 1994

Headquarters:

Best for:

Zanders is a treasury and financial risk consultancy with expertise in both building and reviewing models. Its AI and ML practice covers areas such as fraud detection, anti-money laundering, forecasting and stress testing. Its work also extends to maintaining and improving existing risk models. Zanders develops customised tools for exposures such as interest rates and foreign exchange, conducts model reviews and provides independent validation or additional validation specialists.

Core AI and ML services

Machine learning for financial risk analytics

Quantitative model development

Model validation and model risk management

Forecasting and stress-testing support

Reply

Founded: 1996

Headquarters: Turin, Italy

Best for: Banks coordinating several analytics and AI initiatives across specialist teams.

Reply specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors.

Core AI and ML services

Predictive and prescriptive analytics

Data engineering and analytics platforms

AI and ML for credit processes

Generative AI development and operational controls

GFT Technologies

Founded: 1987

Headquarters:

Best for:

GFT combines financial services engineering with AI, data and cloud capabilities. Its relevance is strongest where analytical models must connect to changing banking platforms and operational workflows. Its partnership with FICO brings together GFT’s integration capabilities and FICO’s fraud detection, credit risk and decision management technology. GFT also builds data models and pipelines that support machine learning, reporting and visual analytics.

Core AI and ML services

Banking data engineering and analytics

AI-enabled decisioning and fraud solution integration

Cloud platforms supporting ML workloads

Integration with modernised banking systems

Zühlke

Founded: 1968

Headquarters: Schlieren, Switzerland

Best for: Banks turning data and AI use cases into operational applications and advisory tools.

Zühlke combines software engineering with data strategy and AI implementation. Its VP Bank project shows how that engineering approach translates into ML analytics. Zühlke developed an investment recommender MVP that matched investment ideas with client portfolios, ranked potential matches and applied compliance filters. Its data scientists worked with the bank’s domain experts to build and evaluate the models, while client advisers retained responsibility for using the recommendations in customer conversations.

Core AI and ML services

Banking data and AI strategy

AI and ML use case development

Recommendation and decision-support applications

Software engineering and production integration

Scott Logic

Founded: 2005

Headquarters:

Best for:

Scott Logic combines financial services experience with data analytics, machine learning and software engineering. Its work includes trading technology for Saxo Bank and and a contribution to Perspective, J.P. Morgan’s open-source data visualisation tool. Its analytics practice covers forecasting, classification and decision-support models, alongside the datasets, APIs and dashboards needed to make their outputs useful. It also builds production pipelines and monitoring controls, helping teams integrate models into existing applications and workflows.

Core AI and ML services

Data products and analytical applications

Forecasting and machine learning

Real-time data visualisation and decision support

Production pipelines and MLOps

Netcompany

Founded: 2000

Headquarters: Copenhagen, Denmark

Best for: Banks integrating analytics and AI into a wider platform or operational transformation.

Netcompany designs, builds and operates digital systems for financial services, alongside tax, customs, aviation and digital government. In July 2025 it took full ownership of SDC, the Danish core banking platform provider, which puts it inside the core systems that analytics work has to connect to. With more than 9,500 people across more than 10 countries, it is built for long-running programmes and and for staying on the account long after the first model is live.

Core AI and ML services

AI and machine learning solution development

Data strategy and governance

Anomaly detection and predictive analytics

AI-enabled process automation

Sopra Steria

Founded: 2014

Headquarters:

Best for:

Sopra Steria combines financial services consulting, systems integration and technology delivery. Its banking practice applies advanced analytics and AI to service personalisation and process automation, including virtual agents that provide quick, tailored customer support. Its capabilities also cover predictive threat detection, cloud migration and application modernisation, supporting programmes that span multiple systems and business functions. With 4,000 experts supporting its AI offering, the company emphasises responsible AI development backed by cybersecurity expertise.

Core AI and analytics services

Advanced analytics for banking decisions

AI-enabled customer personalisation

Process automation

Data and AI integration

N-iX

Founded: 2002

Headquarters: Malta

Best for:

N-iX is a global provider of software development services, with more than 2,400 engineers and offices across ten countries. It began in 2002 as Novellix in Lviv and is now headquartered in Malta. Its delivery sits mainly in Central and Eastern Europe, in Ukraine, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria, with further offices in the UK, Sweden, the United States, Colombia and India. It lists finance among its served industries and reports 250+ finance projects delivered.

Core AI and ML services

Custom machine learning and predictive analytics

Banking data platforms and pipelines

AI applications for credit risk and fraud detection

Engineering team extension and cloud integration

Final thoughts

Choose a partner against a specific banking use case, whether that is detecting fraud, assessing credit risk or improving forecasts. Ask for evidence that the team has delivered comparable work, including the data preparation, integration and support needed after launch.

Before committing, establish how performance will be measured on your bank’s data, who approves model changes and what happens when results fall below expectations. Speak to a client who managed the implementation and ask what their own team had to contribute. That will give you a clearer picture of the partnership than an accuracy figure or a demonstration alone.