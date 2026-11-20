Britain could be forced to abolish the unelected House of Lords, establish an elected Senate and potentially surrender the pound in order to rejoin the European Union, a veteran former Brussels politician has warned.

Bill Newton Dunn, Britain’s longest-serving former MEP, said Brussels could demand sweeping constitutional and economic concessions before allowing the UK back into the bloc, potentially triggering another bitter political battle over Britain’s sovereignty.

The 85-year-old, who represented the Conservatives and subsequently the Liberal Democrats in the European Parliament between 1979 and 2020, warned that the composition of Britain’s upper parliamentary chamber could become a major obstacle in any future membership negotiations.

His intervention comes as Prime Minister Andy Burnham travels to Brussels on Friday to renegotiate Britain’s relationship with the EU, including potential agreements covering food exports, youth mobility and fees for European students studying in the UK.

Burnham is expected to outline his longer-term ambitions for Britain’s relationship with Europe as soon as next week, including whether he intends to pursue a return to full EU membership after the next general election.

But Newton Dunn suggested that any attempt to rejoin would involve considerably more than reversing Brexit.

Speaking to GB News’ Chopper’s Political Podcast, he argued that Britain’s unelected upper chamber could prove incompatible with the democratic standards expected of countries seeking membership.

He said: “A big obstacle for Britain is that a new country joining has to be democratic, and our upper house is not democratic by any definition. It’s entirely appointed cronies of people who were friends.

Almost every other country – except perhaps North Korea – has an Upper House which is elected.

“And Brussels may well say, ‘hey, we’re not letting you back in until you have an elected Senate in Britain’.”

Newton Dunn, who served as Conservative MP for Lincolnshire between 1970 and 1994 before returning to elected politics as a Liberal Democrat MEP, has recently published his memoir, Continental Drift, reflecting on his decades in Brussels.

He also warned that Britain could face pressure to abandon sterling in favour of the euro, or accept a currency arrangement tying the pound to the single currency.

The former MEP said Britain had previously secured opt-outs from important elements of European integration, but would be treated as a new applicant if it sought to rejoin.

He said: “If Andy Burnham says, ‘right, this is going well, I’m going to go further into this.

“There are two huge obstacles. One is a new country joining, and we gave up all our options and our opt outs before.

“So we’re a new country applying now. We have to accept the euro as our currency.

“Brussels might say ‘OK, well you’re an old friend. You can keep the pound, but it would have to be pegged to the euro’.

“So that’s going to be a big emotional question for the public.”

The prospect of surrendering sterling could prove particularly contentious, given the currency’s historic significance and its symbolic association with British economic independence.

Newton Dunn, however, dismissed the idea that the pound itself should be treated as untouchable, arguing that its practical value mattered more than its name.

He recalled the controversy surrounding decimalisation under Margaret Thatcher, when Britain abandoned the old system of 240 pennies to the pound.

“I’m old enough to remember when Mrs Thatcher decimalised.

“It used to be 240 pennies in a pound. Everybody got very excited.

“But why was that? Why was 240 so important? It isn’t. It’s whether the currency is worth anything.

“Does it allow me to go shopping successfully?

“And whether it’s called the pound or the euro, it doesn’t really matter.”

Given the scale of potential concessions, Newton Dunn argued that voters should have the final say through another referendum.

“In my view, it’s probably wise to have another referendum to say, um, are you in favour now?”

His warning highlights the potential constitutional and economic price of reversing Brexit, with any future membership bid likely to reopen fundamental questions about parliamentary democracy, national sovereignty and Britain’s monetary independence.