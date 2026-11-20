Guardian Angel Carers, a nationwide network of home care franchises, invited colleagues from across its National Office and 18 territories to come together on 15 October 2026 at Langstone Quays Resort, Hayling Island, for an annual conference and gala awards ceremony. The event celebrated the achievements of its teams, while exploring how the organisation can continue evolving, keeping personal relationships at the heart of quality care.

Themed ‘Leading with Impact. Human First, Tech-Enabled’, the conference was a day of discussion, collaboration and recognition, with time set aside to look at plans for 2027 and aspects of the business such as people development, innovation, marketing and new services.

Guardian Angel Carers look ahead with people-first approach to innovation

Operations Director, Vikki Craig-Vickers from Guardian Angel Carers, reflecting on the conference, said, ‘Part of our ethos is all about sharing ideas, inspiration and experiences. This is why it made so much sense to invite our franchise owners and colleagues to find time to come together and discuss proposed initiatives to ensure everybody within our organisation has an opportunity to have their say.

We’ve discussed structured training for office colleagues, provisionally titled the Guardian Angel Carer Development Hub, as a scheme to support professional development and reinforce consistency when it comes to learning.

It was also wonderful to present a proposed community app to improve communication and make information more easily accessible, ensuring those who might use these services day to day could shape their design and the future direction of the company.’

Afternoon conference sessions were led by Dr Alison Edgar, MBE, exploring leadership, intrapreneurship and how to turn ideas into action. Her sessions encouraged attendees to think about how they could approach change positively, identify opportunities for improvement and translate new thinking into practical developments.

As part of a collaborative event, the proposals led to enthusiastic discussion, ideas about planning for the year ahead, and thinking about how innovation can support quality care and ensure community-based care colleagues could spend more of their time where it matters most.

Award winners at the Guardian Angel Carers Annual Gala Award ceremony

Following the conference, participants looked forward to an evening of celebration, with awards to recognise exceptional care, professional achievements, outstanding operational performance and innovation, with some of the winners including:

York: Care Delivery Team of the Year. The York territory was recognised for its thoughtful approach, after helping a registered blind client audition online for The Piano and organising a grand piano performance and concert for loved ones and other care clients at Grantley Hall. York’s nomination also mentioned its 10/10 rating on HomeCare.co.uk, Top 20 regional recognition, and four colleagues having achieved Level 3 Adult Care Worker qualifications.

Liz Ellis, Spelthorne and Windsor: Branch/Registered Manager of the Year. Liz was recognised for her progress, having joined as a carer in 2020 and now being a Registered Manager with Level 4 and 5 qualifications. She was nominated for her commitment to supporting colleagues in their own development, incorporating quality checks into everyday practice, improving team communications and introducing GripAble into care assessments.

Wimbledon: Best Performing Branch of the Year. Wimbledon was celebrated for the team’s strong performance based on client feedback, the retention of care colleagues, maintaining excellent standards and leadership, and fostering a positive culture that has contributed to the wider Guardian Angel Carers network.

Banstead: Innovation Award. This award was presented to Banstead in recognition of the team’s work on fall prevention, its collaboration with Birchgrove, and creative forward thinking, looking at ways to best support clients and be responsive to their needs.

Lincoln: Community Outreach Award. Lincoln was recognised for the contributions the team has made to its local community as an ambassador for Guardian Angel Carers, as well as building connections, strengthening a sense of belonging beyond home-based care and creating opportunities to bring people together.

Founder and CEO Christina Handasyde Dick OLY MBE from the Guardian Angel Carers National Office said, ‘Every single branch, manager, coordinator, administrator and franchisee is part of what makes Guardian Angel Carers special. It was brilliant to see so many of us in the same room, celebrating colleagues, teams and achievements that showcase what our values are all about.

Thank you to every nominee for taking the time to be with us, and to those who nominated colleagues, each of whom has reason to celebrate their achievements over the last year, even if we were only able to select one winner for each award!’

About Guardian Angel Carers

Guardian Angel Carers is a home care group founded in 2012 and now operating through 18 locally owned territories across the UK, supported by a National Office in Chichester. Its branches provide visiting care, waking nights, sleep-ins and Live-in Care, from companionship through to complex needs, so that people can stay in their own homes as their needs change.