Ask two managed service providers how they look after your network and you will probably hear the same answers. Both promise monitoring, patching, backups and a helpdesk. The difference shows up in a part of the job most business owners never see: what the provider writes down, and whether anyone can find it when it matters.

Documentation sounds dull, but it decides how quickly a problem gets fixed, how much you pay for repeat work, and how painful it would be to leave. If you are choosing an IT partner or reviewing the one you have, it is worth asking to see it.

The network map and asset list

A good MSP can tell you, without a site visit, what is on your network: every laptop, server, firewall, switch and printer, who uses each one, how old it is and when its warranty or support ends. That list should be current, not a spreadsheet produced during onboarding and never touched again.

This matters for more than tidiness. When a supplier announces a security flaw in a particular firewall model, a provider with an accurate asset list knows within minutes whether you are affected. One without it has to go looking, and you pay for the time.

Who has access to what

Staff join, change roles and leave. Each change should be recorded: which accounts were created, which permissions were granted, and when access was removed. A weak provider handles this by memory and email. A strong one keeps a dated record tied to a request from someone authorised at your business.

Ask how they would prove that a former employee no longer has access to your email, file shares and finance software. If the answer is vague, that is a risk your insurer and auditor will care about, even if you don’t yet.

Passwords and admin credentials

Every business depends on a handful of master credentials: the domain registrar, the Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace admin account, the firewall, the backup system. A good MSP stores these in a proper password vault with access logging, and can tell you who opened each entry and when. It should also be clear, in writing, that these credentials belong to you and will be handed over if the relationship ends.

Providers that keep admin passwords in a shared document, or in one engineer’s head, create a single point of failure. They also make switching providers far harder than it needs to be.

The history behind every ticket

This is where the gap between good and bad providers is widest. When you phone the helpdesk about a recurring problem, the engineer who answers should be able to see what was tried last time, what was found, and what was promised. Too often, the ticket says “user called, issue resolved” and nothing else.

Thin ticket notes are expensive. Engineers repeat diagnostics that someone already ran. Problems that keep returning never get a root cause because nobody can see the pattern. Billing disputes are hard to settle because there is no record of what was actually done.

Much of this information is spoken rather than typed. Support calls, onboarding meetings and quarterly reviews contain the detail that matters, and busy technicians rarely have time to write it up properly. That is one reason providers are adopting AI for MSPs that transcribes calls, summarises what was discussed and attaches the summary to the right ticket in their service management system. The tool does not replace an engineer’s judgement, but it means the record exists even on a hectic day.

Recovery plans that have been tested

Most MSPs will tell you your data is backed up. Fewer can show you a written recovery plan for your business: what gets restored first, how long it should take, who makes the decisions, and when the plan was last tested. A backup that has never been restored is an assumption, not a plan.

Ask for the date and result of the last test restore. A good provider will have it to hand.

Change records

Firewall rules, new software, configuration tweaks and server updates all change how your systems behave. When something breaks on a Monday morning, the first question is what changed. Providers that log changes, with a reason and an approver, answer that quickly. Those that don’t spend hours guessing.

What to ask before you sign

You don’t need to read every document an MSP produces. You do need to know it exists and that you can get it. Before signing or renewing a contract, ask to see a sample asset report, a recent ticket with full notes, the record of a staff leaver being offboarded, and the date of the last backup restore test. Also ask what you would receive if you left: a provider confident in its documentation will answer that without hesitation.

Good documentation rarely features in a sales pitch, yet it is one of the clearest signs of whether a provider runs a disciplined operation or relies on a few people remembering things. For a business that depends on its IT every day, that difference is worth checking.