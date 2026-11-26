Anyone who plans the quarter in November can plan the time off as well. Members of my Barceló Benefits can access Barceló Hotel Group’s Black Friday 2026 offers early, with discounts of up to 55% at participating hotels and resorts. The campaign also includes promo code 26BF15 and an extra 5% when booking through the Barceló App, subject to the conditions that apply to each market, hotel and rate. The sale is live until 23 November, which gives anyone comparing Black Friday hotel deals UK a quiet window to decide whether 2027 needs a week of winter sun, a work trip that stretches into a weekend, or both.

How the Black Friday window works

Pre-sale runs from 17 to 22 November, and Black Friday itself from 23 to 29 November, on Barcelo.com and in the Barceló App. On several of the hotel pages we checked, code 26BF15 shows an extra 15% off, and the final saving depends on the hotel and the rate. Booking direct also brings Best Price Guaranteed, free cancellation on rates that allow it and the Safe Rate on eligible bookings, which suits a diary that can change at short notice. Because Black Friday holiday deals differ from one property to the next, read the conditions of each rate.

Málaga, for the meeting that becomes a weekend

Not every plan needs a beach, and city breaks suit people who travel for work and want one more day on the ground. Barceló Málaga is a four-star hotel next to María Zambrano station, with direct access to the AVE high-speed trains and good links to the airport. It has 221 rooms in the B-Room concept and 1,500 square metres of convention space across 16 rooms. In reception, a huge steel slide called EDHA connects the first floor to the lobby. The La Santa María gastrobar serves “travelling tapas”, and on the eighth floor a rooftop with a pool and solarium looks over the skyline.

Lanzarote, where leisure and meetings share a site

Barceló Playa Blanca is a four-star resort on the seafront in Playa Blanca, 100 metres from Playa Dorada, with views of Fuerteventura on clear days. It has 720 rooms, 132 of them reserved for Royal Level Adults Only, a 180-metre infinity pool and a Wellness Centre with spa and gym. The hotel’s page says it combines business and leisure, with an amphitheatre and four versatile rooms for events, and Marina Rubicón with its restaurants and shops is next door. Among beach hotels, it is a practical choice for a team away-day or for the colleague who would rather add a few days of sun.

Tenerife and Fuerteventura, with the main costs known before you fly

Good winter sun hotel offers are easiest to budget when meals and drinks sit inside the rate, and the All Inclusive programme is built for that.

In the south of Tenerife, Barceló Tenerife is a five-star seafront hotel inside the San Blas Environmental Reserve, ten minutes from the airport. It has 272 rooms, seven outdoor pools (one heated all year round), a Wellness Centre and an All Inclusive programme, with Royal Level as an option for guests who want a private area.

On Fuerteventura, Barceló Fuerteventura Mar stands beside the quiet Castillo beach in Caleta de Fuste, as part of a resort of four hotels. Its 486 rooms share three pools overlooking the sea and a 3,000-square-metre Wellness Centre, and the Tindaya buffet is joined by Mexican and Brazilian restaurants. Royal Level stays include spaces just for adults.

How to choose

Business readers tend to ask practical questions first, and the same ones settle most choices between hotel offers:

Work trip or holiday? Málaga and Playa Blanca have meeting space on site; Tenerife and Fuerteventura are better suited to a full break.

Málaga and Playa Blanca have meeting space on site; Tenerife and Fuerteventura are better suited to a full break. Is the budget fixed in advance? Check what the All Inclusive programme covers for your hotel and rate, so the main costs are known before you travel.

Check what the All Inclusive programme covers for your hotel and rate, so the main costs are known before you travel. Who is coming? Royal Level in Lanzarote and Fuerteventura offers adult-only areas, while anyone after a spa hotel will look at the Wellness Centres in Tenerife and Fuerteventura.

Royal Level in Lanzarote and Fuerteventura offers adult-only areas, while anyone after a spa hotel will look at the Wellness Centres in Tenerife and Fuerteventura. How flexible must the booking be? Look for free cancellation or the Safe Rate where the rate allows it.

Plan 2027 while the options are open

Black Friday holidays are best treated like any other line in next year’s plan, with the dates and the budget set in the same sitting, and Black Friday travel is a good excuse to do it now. With more than 180 hotels and resorts in the group, there is a Barceló for you, from a station-side hotel in Málaga to a volcanic reserve in Tenerife. Browse the hotel deals, compare the options, think about spa breaks for the quieter weeks and book early for 2027 if one fits.