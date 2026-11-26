Britain’s proposed overnight visitor levy risks undermining the very cities it is intended to help, with business leaders warning that an unnecessarily complicated tax could drive away tourists, increase costs for hotels and weaken the competitiveness of the UK’s biggest destinations.

Representatives of High Streets UK, a nationwide partnership representing more than 5,000 businesses across England, Scotland and Wales, gathered in Bristol this week to examine the implications of the Visitor Levy (England) Bill.

Their message to ministers was clear: if the levy is to become a permanent feature of the UK tourism economy, its design must be simplified before it is imposed on businesses already facing significant operating pressures.

At the centre of the dispute is the proposed method of calculating the charge. Unlike established visitor taxes in cities such as Paris, Barcelona and Rome, the draft legislation does not allow mayors to introduce a straightforward flat-rate levy.

Instead, they would have to adopt a percentage-based model, which hoteliers warn could create substantial administrative costs and become prohibitively expensive to operate at scale.

The concern is not simply that visitors may face higher bills. Business leaders argue that the UK risks making itself less attractive relative to international competitors unless additional charges are balanced by policies that encourage tourism, spending and investment.

The experience in Edinburgh has already provided a warning of the practical difficulties. Members of the High Streets UK strategic forum heard from Essential Edinburgh about the introduction of a 5 per cent visitor levy in July. By August, hotels were reporting serious problems to the Scottish Tourism Alliance.

Some booking platforms were unable to calculate the percentage correctly, while items such as breakfast had to be removed from bills before the charge could be applied. Staff were left correcting invoices manually, a process taking around eight minutes for each bill. The tourism alliance has warned that the cumulative administrative cost could run into millions of pounds.

The potential economic consequences of a percentage-based levy are also significant. Modelling by Oxford Economics examined the impact of a 5 per cent charge, the ceiling to which ten regional mayors committed in September.

The analysis suggests the levy could lead to 11.9 million fewer nights in paid accommodation across the UK and reduce overall tourism spending by £1.8bn.

Bristol could be particularly exposed. Oxford Economics estimates that visitor numbers would fall by 3.1 per cent, a sharper decline than in almost any other UK city. London would become the second-most-taxed visitor destination in the world under a 5 per cent rate, behind Amsterdam, potentially damaging its appeal as a location for international conventions.

For a city whose hospitality, retail and leisure sectors depend heavily on visitors, the prospect of losing business to competing destinations is a concern extending well beyond hotel operators.

There is, however, an alternative model already operating in Liverpool. Since 2023, the city has applied a flat charge of £2 per room per night. Under its Accommodation Business Improvement District arrangement, hoteliers decide how the receipts are spent, with the money ringfenced for investment in the visitor economy.

The results cited by High Streets UK suggest that relatively modest charges can generate substantial returns when businesses retain control over spending. Events supported through the scheme have generated more than £86m for Liverpool’s economy, with a further pipeline of events worth £132m.

Bill Addy, deputy chair of High Streets UK and chief executive of Liverpool BID Company, said the government should amend the legislation to encourage mayors to adopt a tiered flat-rate system.

“The Overnight Visitor Levy is coming, and the question now is how we make it work,” he said. “We’re calling on Ministers to reconsider, and amend the draft legislation to encourage mayors to introduce a tiered flat rate levy. Liverpool shows what is possible with even a small levy of £2 per room per night: targeted investment supporting events worth more than £86 million to the local economy through our Accommodation BID – around £41 back to the visitor economy for every £1 put in.”

The Bristol forum brought together local political and business figures, including Councillor Andrew Brown, chair of Bristol City Council’s Economy and Skills Committee, and Jeanette Bain-Burnett, head of partnership development at the West of England Combined Authority. Representatives from the city’s hotels, business community and council also attended.

Brown said a levy could provide cities with a new source of investment, but warned that its success would depend on whether it worked for the hospitality businesses expected to collect it.

“It has to be simple for operators to collect and work for our hotels and hospitality businesses, not against them,” he said. “Getting the design right now will decide whether the levy supports growth or holds it back.”

Vicky Lee, director of place at Bristol BID, said businesses needed to be active partners in shaping the policy and deciding how the money was reinvested. A properly designed charge could strengthen the visitor economy and support growth across hospitality, leisure and retail, she argued.

Hotel operators also warned that they would be on the front line of implementation. Mehmet Kandemir, general manager of the Leonardo Royal Hotel Bristol, said investment in the city’s cultural and events offer could benefit hotels and the wider economy, but any levy needed to be transparent and straightforward.

He added that hotels should have a meaningful voice in how the system operated and be able to see tangible benefits from the money raised.

Douglas Ure, chief executive of Business West, said the levy needed to be co-designed with businesses, tailored to local circumstances and ringfenced for the destinations collecting it.

The debate now presents ministers with a choice between a national framework that risks imposing costly complexity on hotels and a simpler system designed around local business priorities. For Britain’s flagship destinations, the stakes are considerable: a visitor levy intended to finance growth could instead make the country a more expensive and less competitive place to visit.